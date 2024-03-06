Where is Stranger Things season 5 filmed? Location explored 

Stranger Things is a drama, fantasy, horror, sci-fi, and thriller television series created by The Duffer Brothers. All of the filming for Stranger Things season 5 took place in the USA. The fifth season will air in the summer of 2025. The principal photography and filming started in May 2023, primarily in Atlanta, Georgia.

On October 8, 2022, David Harbour, who portrayed Jim Hopper in the television series, disclosed that filming for the series was to start in the summer of 2023.

Since its premiere in 2016, Stranger Things has gained widespread views and love. The Duffer Brothers have given the audience an amazing show of 1980s pop culture with every season, packed with heart-stopping drama, sci-fi thrills, and a hint of the paranormal. The small village of Hawkins has been faithfully brought to life by the series' writers, culminating in an epic tale.

The Stranger Things season 5 production schedule has been a wild trip. It was announced by the Georgia Film, Music & Digital Entertainment Office that the fifth season of the show would start filming in early 2024. The relieved and impatient fans welcomed this news with open arms.

Georgia is no stranger to Stranger Things. Since the show's first season, the state has been its primary location for filming. Principal photography for the upcoming season, which is slated to take place in Metro Atlanta, is expected to revive this tradition.

Filmmakers have always been drawn to Georgia by its varied landscapes, thriving film industry, and alluring tax breaks.

Georgia, the capital of the US, is situated in the southeast of the United States along the Chattahoochee River in the Appalachian Mountains' foothills. The city is home to the Georgia Aquarium and a National Historic Site honoring the life and legacy of African-American leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The series has popularised and shown most of Georgia's diverse landscapes, from the interiors of the ultra-secret Hawkins National Laboratory to the famous Starcourt Mall, to produce unforgettable moments. Anticipate more breathtaking vistas, moving scenes and spine-tingling performances as the Duffer Brothers steer the story into a new chapter in Stranger Things season 5.

Atlanta is the eighth most populated city in the Southeast and the 38th most populous city in the United States, according to the 2020 US Census. Scenes from the drama-comedy film, Landscape with an Invisible Hand, directed by MGM, were shot in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States.

The much-anticipated return of Stranger Things season 5 is sure to cause a huge ripple effect in the entertainment industry. The wait may feel never-ending to the ardent fans who are eagerly awaiting the series' victorious return.

Stranger Things season 5 will be available to watch on Netflix. Fans can watch the anticipated series and enjoy the breathtaking location of Atlanta.