Stranger Things 5 delivers the news every fan has been eagerly awaiting

The Stranger Things writers tweeted a simple image on September 27, 2023, with the words "We're back" written on a white background. Fans went into a frenzy after this cryptic message, which was widely taken to mean that filming for the popular Netflix series' concluding season had begun.

Due to the Writers Guild of America strike, the show was delayed for several months. After a tentative deal was struck between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the strike that had started on May 2, 2023, finally came to a conclusion on September 27, 2023.

Fans of Stranger Things, who have been impatiently anticipating the show's final season since the fourth season concluded in July 2023, were very relieved by the writers' message.

Vecna, the season's main antagonist, was still alive and thriving when the fourth season ended on a cliffhanger. Now that the fifth and final season of the show is coming up, viewers are interested to see how the Duffer Brothers will finish up the narrative.

Although the Stranger Things writers haven't provided any particular information about the upcoming fifth season, the season is expected to be the show's most sweeping and moving yet.

The Duffer Brothers tease an exciting ending to Stranger Things season 5

Although the Duffer Brothers have not made any concrete announcements about the fifth season, they have made suggestions that it will be a fitting finale to the narrative. During the WGFestival 2022, they did state that the upcoming episodes, including the eagerly awaited series finale, will have an unexpected connection to previous seasons.

The writers and filmmakers of Stranger Things understood an expansion was required as soon as the show's first season, which debuted in 2016, proved to be extremely popular.

Matt Duffer revealed that due to the popularity of the show, it was essential that the show did something extraordinary in the second season. This led all the writers and producers of the show to pitch in hundreds of ideas. However, Ross Duffer stated,

“But it was way too much — [five times] more ideas than we needed, or [ten times]. For Season 5, we're pulling from a lot of those big Season 2 ideas… A lot of our big ending stuff has pulled from stuff that we thought was going to be in Season 2.”

Of course, the Duffers did not reveal precisely which remaining ideas they might be using from Season 2 — which focuses on Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) backstory at Hawkins Lab and Will's (Noah Schnapp) connection to the Upside Down — for the next final season of Stranger Things.

However, the brothers did go into great detail about how Season 5 writing differs from their previous methods. The Duffers revealed that they were able to outline Season 5 before Season 4 was filmed, edited, and released thanks to COVID breaks.

Then, after receiving comments on Season 4 from both partners and viewers, they went back to their previously outlined strategy for the future of Stranger Things.

“Even the ending is a little bit different [now]. A lot of the big ideas are the same, but the stuff that happens within, it's very different.”

It will be interesting to see how the show continues with its various character arcs, given that the previous season of the show saw Sadie Sink's character, Max, almost die and Vecna escape from Eleven's clutches only to destroy Hawkins.

Given this cliffhanger ending, fans are curious to see the new storylines and characters that the final season of the show has in store.

Stranger Things season 5 is rumored to arrive sometime in early 2024.