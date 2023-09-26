Stranger Things Season 5 Plot: Major twists to expect

Even though Stranger Things season 5 has yet to be released due to the ongoing 2023 Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, the buzz around it is getting stronger by the day. Since the writers’ protest seems to have ended, the team attached to the sci-fi show is probably sketching out their filming schedule. This is subject to the guild’s approval of the tentative deal reached between them and the AMPTP on September 24.

That Stranger Things is ending with the 5th season is no news, but the mystery surrounding the story and its plot continues to linger. While no exact storyline has been revealed, the creators of the TV series have given a couple of hints of the same over the months. Matt and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer Brothers, have stated that Stranger Things season 5 will focus on Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp, and also take a time jump.

Stranger Things season 5 may cover Vecna's connection with Will, Eleven, and more

The fifth season of the Netflix fantasy horror drama will “answer every question” about Upside Down, as said by the Duffer Brothers in an interview. This may also go on to show if Will Byers has any connection to that realm, which is a raging thought of several fans.

Also, in an interview with Variety last July, Schnapp indicated that season 5 may reveal Will’s relationship with the Mind Flayer. He added,

“And I’ve always been wondering, why was Will the first victim and the first one captured?”

In addition, his coming-out sequence is well-awaited for Stranger Things fans. This particular arc may mirror Noah Schnapp’s real-life gay reveal on January 5, 2023.

Next is Vecna, the murderous psychic being introduced in season 4. Also known as Henry Creel / One, the character is from Upside Down and has created the Mind Flayer. There’s a rumor that Stranger Things season 5 may establish Eleven’s parentage and go all the way to Henry.

Another speculation suggests that Henry may also turn out to be the father of Will since, of all the teenagers, he was targeted first. If not, there is still a definite strong link between the two.

Moreover, Stranger Things season 5 taking a time leap may show Eleven gaining more powers, along with Will and/or Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink). Both of them have had a brutal brush with Upside Down/Vecna, with Will surviving and Max slipping into a coma.

Hopes are high for her to wake up from that state, and if she does, the tomboyish teenager will surely greatly help Eleven. In that light, there’s a huge possibility that Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) may die. Yes, the fan-favorite character and Steve Harrington’s best friend may be killed off, as per what Hawke told Rolling Stone last year.

She said,

“I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would.”

Talking about Steve, fans want to see his parents in season 5. Now, the Duffer Brothers have emphasized repeatedly that no new character will be introduced in the final season, but Linda Hamilton of Terminator fame was signed for an undisclosed role in June this year.

So, will she play Steve’s mother or some other pivotal character? Given an actor of her stature, it can be safely concluded that Hamilton will assume a much greater role in the narrative of Stranger Things.

For now, watch all four seasons of the show on Netflix.