Where are Summer and Chase from Love in the Wild season 2 now? Relationship updates

Summer Mack and Aaron Chase, once contestants on Love in the Wild season 2, have journeyed from on-screen romance to real-life commitment. Their relationship, which began amidst the challenges and adventures of the show, blossomed into a lasting bond, culminating in their marriage on March 4, 2016.

Before their engagement in September 2014, they explored the complexities of a long-distance relationship. While 32-year-old Summer hailed from Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, 28-year-old Aaron had his roots in Newport Beach, California.

However, the couple was successful overcoming this hurdle. They managed to continue their romance for years after the show, and fans want to know where the two stand today.

Exploring the current relationship state of Love in the Wild season 2's Summer and Chase

Expand Tweet

As of now, Love in the Wild season 2’s Summer and Chase continue to thrive as a married couple. They have managed to build a stable and loving relationship, grounded in the experiences and challenges they faced together.

Summer's active presence on social media offers a window into the current state of her and Chase's relationship. Notably, on her Facebook page, Summer frequently shares moments with her husband.

A memorable post from last Christmas shows the couple dressed in Christmas tree costumes, highlighting their playful and close-knit relationship. More recently, Summer shared about their outing to see Barbie on July 22, 2023, indicating that they continue to enjoy regular activities and date nights together.

However, apart from these instances, there has been limited social media activity from the couple, suggesting a preference for a more private life.

Exploring their journey on the show and after

To understand the foundation of Summer and Chase's relationship, a look back at their time on Love in the Wild season 2 is essential. The show, known for its adventurous format, brought them together as they faced various challenges and tasks. Their connection blossomed in an environment that tested their compatibility, trust, and teamwork.

After the cameras stopped rolling, Summer and Chase faced the reality of maintaining their relationship away from the idyllic settings of Love in the Wild season 2.

The long-distance aspect of their relationship was one of the most significant hurdles they faced after the show ended. Despite these challenges, they managed to keep their connection alive through frequent visits. Chase first visited Summer, marking the beginning of their cross-country relationship. They alternated visits, with Summer planning a special visit from Chase for her birthday, a demonstration to their growing bond.

Expand Tweet

Integrating into each other's families was a another crucial step for Summer and Chase. Summer had the opportunity to meet Chase's dad and brother, an experience that further solidified their relationship. Similarly, Chase met Summer's family, who warmly welcomed him. This mutual family acceptance and support played a significant role in strengthening their bond and providing a foundation for their future together.

Couple announced engagement announcement in September 2014. This step marked a new chapter in their lives, transitioning from dating to a promise of lifelong commitment. Their wedding, held on March 4, 2016, was a celebration of their journey from reality show contestants to life partners.

Both Summer and Chase have reflected on how their experience on Love in the Wild season 2 influenced their relationship. The show, with its unique format and challenges, played a crucial role in their initial bonding. It provided them with an environment to understand each other's strengths, weaknesses, and values.