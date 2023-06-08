Anthony Sena, the grandson of Pueblo murder victim Susan Hernandez, was found guilty of first-degree murder, arson, and theft for killing her in July 2015 after an argument over money she paid him to get the roof of her house repaired. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Susan was bludgeoned to death before her body was set on fire in the basement of her house. Detectives believed Anthony murdered the 77-year-old after she demanded back the money previously given to him for roof repairs because he kept delaying the work. She also threatened to call the cops on him.

During a months-long investigation, detectives found evidence that implicated Anthony, especially after his own daughter claimed to have seen blood on him one day before Susan's body was found. His phone records also placed him at the location where the victim's ID and other cards were found.

According to the Colorado Department of Corrections, Anthony Sena is currently serving time at the Sterling Correctional Facility.

ID's The Murder Tapes revisits Susan Hernandez's gruesome murder in an episode titled Blunt Force Trauma. The synopsis states:

"A woman of faith, Susan Hernandez, is the last person police would expect to find murdered in her basement; searching for suspects, detectives turn over every stone in the hunt for Susan's killer, with a result that shakes the town to its core."

The upcoming episode airs this Thursday, June 8, at 7:00 pm ET.

Anthony Sena spends his days behind bars at the Sterling Correctional Facility for grandmother's death

In a November 2016 trial, Anthony Sena, the grandson of Susan Hernandez, was found guilty of murdering the 77-year-old the year before after an argument concerning money she gave him for roof repairs of her house.

Detectives found the badly burned and bludgeoned body of Susan in the basement of her Pueblo, Colorado house after putting out a fire. They reported that she died of severe blunt force trauma to the head and that her body was deliberately set on fire to get rid of physical evidence.

Anthony was convicted of all three counts he was charged with, which included first-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree arson, and theft. Afterwards, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder charge and given 12 years for the arson count and six for the theft count, both to be served consecutively with the life sentence.

According to the Colorado Department of Corrections, Anthony Sena is currently serving his life sentence at the Sterling Correctional Facility.

Prosecutors alleged that money Susan Hernandez paid to Anthony Sena for a roofing job was the murder motive

Susan Hernandez was last seen alive sometime around the noon hours of July 28, 2015. The unlocked front door of her house and the fire in the basement were first found by her daughter Katrina, who arrived at her house to check up on her after the mother-of-seven failed to answer her calls.

During the investigation, detectives speculated that Susan was bludgeoned to death on the same day she was last seen, and the grandson, Anthony Sena, returned to her house the following day and set her body on fire.

At his trial, prosecutors alleged that Anthony was motivated to murder his grandmother over money she paid him for a roofing job that never got done. She reportedly wrote him two separate checks - a total of more than $8000. But neither did he return her the money not start with the job he was hired to do. Reports state that Susan asked him for the money and threatened to call the cops on him.

The defense, however, argued that there were no direct links that suggested Anthony was the perpetrator of the crime. They also claimed that the roofing job was not the reason for the gruesome murder. All in all, they stated that no physical evidence was collected during the investigation that linked him to the slaying of his grandmother.

The Murder Tapes on ID will further delve into Susan Hernandez's brutal killing this Thursday.

