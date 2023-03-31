Where was Tetris shot? Filming locations of Taron Egerton's Apple TV+ cold war movie explored

Tetris, the highly awaited biological Cold War-era thriller movie, arrived exclusively on Apple TV+ this Friday, March 31, 2023. The movie has been gleaned from the astounding real-life story of Henk Rogers, the renowned American video game salesman who discovered the famous game Tetris in 1988.

The cast list for the movie includes Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, Nikita Yefremov as Alexey Pajitnov, Toby Jones as Robert Stein, Roger Allam as Robert Maxwell, Togo Igawa as Hiroshi Yamauchi, Anthony Boyle as Kevin Maxwell, Ken Yamamura as Minoru Arakawa, Ben Miles as Howard Lincoln and several others.

The official synopsis for the movie, given by Apple TV+ Press, reads:

“Tetris tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world's most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe. Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers TETRIS in 1988, and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the game to the masses."

Ever since the movie's arrival on Apple TV+, it has garnered a lot of positive attention from audiences due to its engaging storyline, arresting acting by the cast members, and striking filming location.

Tetris was shot completely in Scotland, specifically in and around Aberdeen and Glasgow. Without further ado, let's dive right in to find out more details about the shooting location of the Apple TV+ thriller movie by director Jon S. Baird.

Apple TV+'s Tetris was filmed all across Glasgow and Aberdeen, Scotland

1) Glasgow, Scotland

To capture some of the most crucial scenes in the thriller movie, set in 1980s Moscow, the cast and crew of Tetris set up camp all around Glasgow, Scotland. In the film, an empty Morrison Street office building in Tradeston was used as a stand-in for the Moscow hotel of the 1980s.

Several exterior parts were shot in and around the city on various streets and roads, entailing Charlotte Street, Bothwell Street, Ayr Street, Old Dumbarton Road, and North Frederick Street.

The production company also used various locations in Glasgow as backdrops for the movie, including Adamswell Street, Govan Road, and West Regent Street. For filming purposes, the cast and crew even shifted towards the south of the city at 107 Glasgow Prestwick International Airport in Prestwick. The location was completely transformed into the Soviet period of the 80s.

While talking about Scotland being the shooting location of the movie, Taron Egerton, the movie's lead actor, in an interview with Filmhounds in March 2023, said:

"They are different places, but there’s something- I mean, I really love Glasgow. I had a great time there although the world was shut down, but even just walking around the city at the time, in the dead of winter, it’s got such an atmosphere.

"But there are bits of Glasgow that are quite austere and quite grey and a little bit brutalist which kind of doubles very well for Moscow. But I had a great time shooting there. I have a real love for Scotland."

2) Aberdeen, Scotland

Some additional parts for Tetris were shot in Aberdeen City in North East Scotland. The entire shooting unit very skilfully turned the building of the Zoology department at the University of Aberdeen into the Soviet firm Elorg's headquarters. Seamount Court, located on Seamount Road in Aberdeen, Scotland, also served as one of the most significant shooting locales for the biographical film.

Reportedly, during the shooting schedule, the production company was also spotted capturing some important sequences in various locations of the city, entailing Gerrard Street and Tillydrone Avenue.

