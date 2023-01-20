Where was That '90s Show shot? Filming locations explored

That '90s Show finally hit on Netflix on Thursday, January 19, 2023. A spinoff of That '70s Show, one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, the new TV period teen sitcom consists of 10 episodes.

It features Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate Runck, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, and Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso, among others. To note, Jay is the son of That '70s Show characters Michael (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie Kelso (Mila Kunis).

The synopsis of That '90s Show reads:

“The show centers on Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, forming bonds with other teenagers as she spends the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty in Point Place, Wisconsin, 15 years after the events of That '70s Show.”

That '90s Show used a multi-camera format and was shot in front of a live studio audience, just like the original, which Fox broadcast from 1998 to 2006.

That '90s Show wasn’t shot in any exotic or multiple locations

The fresh launch, produced by Steve Sandoval via The Carsey-Werner Company, began production on February 7 last year. The schedule culminated on July 21, 2022. So, let's look at the locations used to film That '90s Show.

1) Sunset Bronson Studios

The team chose Sunset Bronson Studios, located on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, California, for the show. The company was formerly known as the Old Warner Brothers Studio and was founded in 1923.

In 2015, Netflix signed a long-term lease with California-based real-estate development firm Hudson Pacific Properties for about 200,000 sqft in the Icon building of Sunset’s office block. At the time, Netflix CFO David Wells said:

“Icon is a state-of-the-art facility that places Netflix squarely in the middle of Hollywood’s creative culture to support our next stage of growth and content creation. The property’s combination of office, stage, and production space provides an ideal setting.”

In the following years, the streaming giant took up additional space at Sunset, and reportedly that number is 560,000 sqft comprising sound stages, office space, and production offices sound-stage.

Sunset Bronson Studios, covering an 11-acre campus, goes down a long way in cinematic history. After all, the first talking feature-length motion picture, The Jazz Singer (1927), was shot there.

It’s situated a block west of the 101 Freeway at 5800 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles. The building, boasting Neoclassical architecture, also has other tenants, including CW’s affiliate Tribune Broadcasting’s KTLA.

Bel Air is a residential area 13 km away from Sunset Bronson Studios and is home to several famous people, including Jennifer Aniston, Elon Musk, and George Lucas.

The Hollywood Sign, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Huntington Library, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, and the Museum of Contemporary Art are just a few that are famous in this city.

Before That '90s Show, Netflix filmed its 2017 half-hour comedy Girlboss and the 2021 sitcom Pretty Smart at Sunset.

2) Wisconsin

The successor to That '70s Show is similarly located in Wisconsin's imaginary town of Point Place. According to the show, Point Place is located midway between Milwaukee and Green Bay and is described as a "typical, boring Midwest town."

Hence, the exterior shots seen in the new show might have been taped in Wisconsin. The upper Midwestern US state also served as a production spot for Love Actually (2003), 2012 (2009), Happy Days (1974–1984), and Public Enemies (2009), among others.

That '90s Show is currently streaming on Netflix.

