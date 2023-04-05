Where was The Good Mothers shot? Filming locations of Hulu's Italian series explored

The Good Mothers is currently streaming on Hulu. Based on an eponymous novel written by Alex Perry, the British-Italian TV series showcases how three gutsy women overthrew the highly dangerous Calabrian Mafia aka the ’Ndrangheta, aided by a female prosecutor.

The ladies were insiders, as in, they were either born into the gang or married to a member. As per The Good Mothers, the book’s synopsis, “they risked everything to bring it down,” thereby headlining a “feminist saga of true crime and justice.” The 6-episode series has been helmed by Julian Jarrold, a BAFTA-nominated English film-TV director, and Elisa Amoruso.

Disney+, who owns Hulu, announced The Good Mothers as one of its “Star Original” series way back in April 2021. The debut Star-Disney+ European originals production, the crime drama was shown at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival, where it won the Berlinale Series category.

Each episode of The Good Mothers lasts for almost 45 minutes. The six episodes are respectively titled Nella Bocca Del Lupo (In the Mouth of the Wolf), Famiglia E Lealta (Family and Loyalty), Un'altra Vita (Another Life), Tradimento (Betrayal), Madri e figli (Mothers and Children), and Coraggio (Courage).

Production for The Good Mothers began last January and filming commenced four months later with the team setting up camp in Italy. The shooting schedule wrapped up by the end of June.

The Good Mothers was shot in Rome and Milan

The Hulu crime drama series was reportedly shot in Calabria (the real-life base area of 'Ndrangheta), the capital city of Rome, and the northern Italian city of Milan.

1) Rome: Nicknamed The Eternal City

Every corner of Rome is dipped in history, architecture, art, and beauty. Home to structures like the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, The Pantheon, Roman Forum, and Spanish Steps, among others, the European city remains on the bucket list of every wanderlust soul.

One can also drink cold and fresh water from the 2,500 fountains that dot the city. For feline lovers, there are roughly 300,000 cats that roam around Rome, and there’s also a no-kill square called Largo di Torre Argentina.

Further, foodies can feast on gelato, pasta, Allesso di Bollito (simmered beef dishes), Artichokes, Carbonara, Maritozzi, etc. Sure, a tour of Rome can be painfully pricey, but there’s something for everyone.

2) Milan: Houses the national stock exchange

Apart from being the financial hub, Milan (the primary filming location for House of Gucci) is also the go-to spot for globally noted fashion and design brands, high-end restaurants, and shops. Located 573.2 km away from Rome, it has several tourist spots like the Duomo Cathedral, Leonardo Da Vinci's legacy, the medieval Sforza Castle, the prominent opera La Scala, and the sparkly Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade.

World’s third most costly street, Via Monte Napoleone or Via Montenapoleone is situated in Milan. Some must-try traditional dishes include Costoletta alla Milanese, Risotto alla Milanese, Panettone, Ossobuco, and Michetta, among others.

3) Calabria: Noted for its strong cuisines

Calabria is the “toe” of boot-shaped Italy.

Apart from rugged mountains, picturesque coastlines, old-fashioned villages, and beaches, the southwest Italian region is also popular for its robust cuisines that use ingredients like sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and red-hot chili peppers.

One of the cheapest places to stay in Italy, Calabria is home to two of the country’s highest bridges, the Italia Viaduct and the Sfalassa Viaduct.

Watch The Good Mothers on Hulu and Disney+.

