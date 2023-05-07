Fans are eagerly anticipating Disney's latest live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, a beloved 1989 animated classic. The movie, which releases on May 26, features Halle Bailey as Ariel, and boasts a stellar star-studded cast, including Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King, Simone Ashley, and Jacob Tremblay.

Filming for the movie began in 2020 but had to be halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the final stages of the filming process are being completed. Fans have been curious about the filming locations of the movie, given its oceanic theme.

The majority of the principal photography took place at Pinewood Studios in London, with additional outdoor shots of the sea and the shore in Sardinia, Italy.

The Little Mermaid was shot in London and Sardinia

The choice of filming locations was critical for the film's directors, as they needed to select locations that accurately portrayed the seas and matched the original studios' location. The directors opted for real locations, which meant heavy use of CGI and voice-over work for characters like Sebastian, the crab sidekick of Ariel.

Halle and her scenes were mostly done inside the studios, and all the necessary visual effects work was completed there. Iver, England, was also used for filming, as Pinewood Studios has a branch there.

The movie then moved to Sardinia, Italy, after completing a major part of filming in London. The village of Santa Teresa di Gallura was used for filming, and the cast and crew spent three months there.

Some of Halle's social media posts featured her swimming in the crystal-clear waters of Sardinia. The scenic location added to the film's realism, and the interactions between Ariel and the prince over the shorelines were probably the ones shot there.

With so much time dedicated to filming in Sardinia, the director has incorporated a realistic portrayal of the ocean into the film.

The movie's delays and cancellations have made fans even more excited about its release. With a talented cast and unique filming locations, The Little Mermaid promises to be a memorable movie for audiences worldwide.

The Little Mermaid's cast and characters

The Little Mermaid live-action remake has been generating excitement among fans with its star-studded cast.

Halle Bailey, part of the duo Chloe x Halle, takes on the role of Ariel, bringing her singing talents to the film. She gained recognition for her role in Grown-ish and The Last Holiday. Jonah Hauer-King, known for World on Fire and Little Women, plays Prince Eric, Ariel's love interest.

Javier Bardem, the Oscar-winning actor from Skyfall, Pirates of the Caribbean and No Country for Old Men, portrays King Triton, Ariel's overprotective father. Meanwhile, Melissa McCarthy, best known for her comedic timing in Bridesmaids and Spy, takes on the role of the villainous sea witch Ursula, bringing her signature wit and charm to the character.

Awkwafina, the actress and comedian from Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi fame, is set to give a fun and quirky take on the iconic seagull character Scuttle.

Daveed Diggs, who rose to fame in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton and starred in Black-ish and Blindspotting, brings his musical talents and charismatic presence to the role of the lovable crab Sebastian.

Finally, Canadian actor Jacob Tremblay, known for Room and Wonder, is expected to deliver a standout performance as Ariel's loyal fish friend Flounder. Despite his young age, Tremblay has proven to be a versatile actor, handling both dramatic and comedic roles with ease.

Together, this talented cast is set to bring the beloved animated classic to life in a whole new way.

The Little Mermaid will release in theaters on May 26, 2023.

