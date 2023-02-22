Who plays Ursula in the new Little Mermaid? Cast explored

Ursula, the treacherous sea witch and antagonist of 1989's The Little Mermaid, is all set to make a comeback in the live-action film remake of the same name. The Little Mermaid, scheduled to be released on May 26, 2023, is directed by Rob Marshall from a script written by David Magee and Jane Goldman.

Melissa McCarthy of Saturday Night Live and Gilmore Girls will be the actress who plays Ursula in the film.

Audiences were first treated to a teaser for the upcoming film in September 2022 at the D23 Disney Expo, which featured Halle Bailey's Ariel singing the iconic Part of Your World song from the original animated film. This was later featured in the audio for the new look of the film with more visuals and underwater scenes, released in February 2023.

Who is Ursula? Meet the character played by Melissa McCarthy

Ursula will be played by Melissa McCarthy (Images via Disney/iMDb)

As depicted in the original The Little Mermaid animated film, Ursula is a villainous sea witch who makes a deal with Ariel to turn her human on a temporary basis, so that the latter can win the heart of her love, Prince Eric.

In reality, however, she wants to ruin Ariel's attempts so she herself can usurp the throne of Ariel's father, King Triton of the Seas.

Melissa McCarthy will essay the role of Ursula in the live-action remake. In the original animated film, the character was voiced by Pat Carroll.

As per the official synopsis of the live-action remake, the upcoming film will also revolve around this same plot point. In the brief trailer released earlier this month, Ursula was not shown physically, but her cackle could be heard at the end.

Other cast members in The Little Mermaid

The cast of The Little Mermaid (Images via Getty/iMDb)

Halle Bailey will play the main protagonist of the film, Ariel.

Bailey is known for her music career with her sister Chloe Bailey, under their stage name Chloe x Halle. The duo have earned five Grammy Award nominations since 2018. Bailey is also known for her acting role as Skylar Forster in the television sitcom, Grown-ish.

Jodi Benson voiced the character of Ariel in the original animated film.

Javier Bardem, known for his roles in Skyfall, Mother! and Eat, Pray, Love will essay the role of Ariel's father, King Triton of the Seas. In the original animated film, Triton is Ariel's overprotective father who faces prejudice from humans. The character was voiced by Kenneth Mars.

Jonah Hauer-King, known for his roles in films such as The Last Photograph and A Dog's Way Home, will portray Prince Eric, who is the love interest of Ariel.

In the original animated film, Eric, after he is saved by Ariel from drowning, becomes determined to find her and win her love. The character was voiced by Christopher Daniel Barnes, who is best known for lending his voice to Spider-Man in several Marvel projects.

PietMAEN @PBrockhammer Ariel is always pushing the right button in my heart and activates extra energy and creativity. There is this one special scene of here in the trailer which I recreated.

#thelittlemermaid #fanart #TheLittleMermaid2023 Have you seen the new @Disney teaser trailer today?!Ariel is always pushing the right button in my heart and activates extra energy and creativity. There is this one special scene of here in the trailer which I recreated. Have you seen the new @Disney teaser trailer today?!😍 Ariel is always pushing the right button in my heart and activates extra energy and creativity. There is this one special scene of here in the trailer which I recreated.#thelittlemermaid #fanart #TheLittleMermaid2023 https://t.co/58zksY1BsV

Other cast members in supporting roles include:

Art Malik as Grimsby, Prince Eric's butler

Noma Dumezwini as Queen Selina, a new original character for the film

Lorena Andrea as Perla

Simone Ashley as Indira

Kajsa Mohammar as Karina

Nathalie Sorrell as Caspia

Karolina Conchet as Mala

Sienna King as Tameka

Daveed Diggs as Sebastian

Jacob Tremblay as Flounder

Awkwafina as Scuttle

Additionally, Jessica Alexander, Russell Balogh and Adrian Christopher are set to play undisclosed characters in the film.

The official synopsis of the upcoming The Little Mermaid remake reads:

"The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric."

It continues:

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy."

Don't miss out on The Little Mermaid, arriving in theaters on May 26, 2023.

