Where is Walter Gibbs' killer now? Whereabouts explored ahead of Oxygen's Exhumed: Killer Revealed

Episode 6 of Oxygen's Exhumed: Killer Revealed Season 2 is all set to visit and explore the dreadful and jaw-dropping murder case of Walter Gibbs, an 85-year-old from Lemmon who was allegedly murdered at his home in 1990.

The upcoming episode of the highly popular true-crime show Exhumed: Killer Revealed Season 2 is slated for release on June 5 (Sunday), 2022, at 7/6c, exclusively on the prevalent true-crime network Oxygen.

Walter Gibbs's death was first ruled out as a natural death in April 1990. However, 13 months later, when his body was exhumed, it revealed something else. It was assumed that Gibbs died in the hospital, but the exhumation revealed that he died before he was brought, in the ambulance itself.

Reportedly, three individuals were allegedly associated with the murder of Walter Gibbs, including the twin sisters Darlene Phillips and Delores Christenson and Darlene's husband Jerome D. Phillips.

Since the preview for Episode 6 of Exhumed: Killer Revealed Season 2 was launched by Oxygen, viewers have been buzzing with anticipation to witness how the brutal murder case unfolded.

So, without further ado, let's take a closer look at the cold-blooded murder case of Walter Gibbs and find out what happened to his murderers before Episode 6 of Exhumed: Killer Revealed Season 2 premieres on Oxygen.

Know all about Walter Gibbs' killer ahead of the 6th June episode of Oxygen's Exhumed: Killer Revealed releases

What happened to Walter Gibbs' killers?

Reportedly, on April 1, 1990, Walter Gibbs, who was 85 years old, was smothered to death with a pillow at his own home in Lemmon. Initially, the reason behind Gibb's sudden death was ruled out as a natural cause. But later on, after eight months of his astounding death, the truth came out.

Reportedly, an inmate from the South Dakota penitentiary named Gail Baskins revealed that one of her fellow inmates, Darlene Phillips, had confessed to killing Walter Gibbs.

Further investigation revealed that Darlene Phillips, her twin sister Delores Christenson, and Phillips' husband Jerome D. Phillips were involved in the cold-blooded murder case of Water Gibbs.

Both Darlene Phillips and Delores Christenson were twice married to the murder victim Walter Gibbs. Allegedly, Darlene, Jerome, Delores, and their daughter Robin moved into Walter's Lemmon home in February 1989.

The twin sisters Darlene and Delores were supposed to care for Walter Gibbs. On January 5, 1990, Gibbs made Delores Christenson his only beneficiary. Since then, Darlene, Delores, and Jerome began to plan the murder of Walter to activate his will. Reportedly, their initial plan was to manipulate Walter's medication.

However, on the day of the murder, which was April 1, 1990, Jerome smothered Walter with a pillow until he was dead, and Darlene and Delores helped him achieve that.

On December 27, 1990, Darlene, Jerome, and Delores were indicted on charges of allegedly abetting and aiding both the 1st and 2nd-degree murder of Walter Gibbs and conspiring to commit both 1st and 2nd-degree murder of Walter Gibbs.

After that, Jerome Phillips pled guilty to conspiring to commit 2nd-degree murder. He reportedly testified for the State. However, neither Darlene nor Delores testified.

Darlene Phillips was convicted of conspiracy to murder and murder and was sentenced to life in prison. In contrast, Delores Christenson was reportedly acquitted of all charges.

One of Gibbs' friends exclaimed in an interview:

"He was just a brute for punishment. I think he thought he was helping them,...They were just taking good advantage of him." (Via AP News)

Don't forget to catch Episode 6 of Exhumed: Killer Revealed Season 2, premiering this June 5 (Sunday), 2022, exclusively on Oxygen.

