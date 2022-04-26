Where is Warren Jeffs now? All about cult leader ahead of Peacock's Preaching Evil premiere

Preaching Evil is a much-awaited documentary series set to make its arrival exclusively on Peacock on April 26 (Tuesday), 2022.

The intense docuseries will showcase the jaw-dropping story of a cult led by polygamist Warren Jeffs. The docuseries has reportedly captured the whole story from the viewpoint of Naomi Jessop, Warren's favorite wife.

A description released by Peacock for the docuseries, Preaching Evil, writes:

"Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run with Warren Jeffs is an eye-opening docuseries that tells the story of polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs through the lens of his favorite wife Naomi Jessop. The 4-episode series gives a unique perspective into one of the most notorious cults featuring an exclusive interview with Jessop, who was Jeffs’ personal scribe and was by his side for every step of his dramatic rise to power and his fall from grace."

It adds:

"The series features interviews with Jeffs’ former wife Vicki Thompson and their children Wendell and Sarah, members of law enforcement who were instrumental in the raid on the Zion Ranch and the lawyers involved in Jeffs’ sentencing."

It is safe to say that viewers are quite excited to witness how this upcoming true-crime story will unfold. In the meantime, let's take a closer look and learn all about cult leader Warren Jeffs ahead of the Preaching Evil premiere.

Learn all about Warren Jeffs before Preaching Evil debuts on Peacock

Who is Warren Jeffs and what is he doing now?

Warren Jeffs, on whom the Peacock documentary series Preaching Evil is based, is an infamous cult leader who rose to power during the 90s within the FLDS or the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Eventually, the cult leader was arrested and convicted of committing assault, ch*ld ab*se, and r*pe.

In his heyday, Warren Jeffs reportedly had more than 70 wives. As he was the spiritual leader and guide of the sect, every member was bound to be obedient to him.

In 2011, his reign finally ended when he received a prison sentence for multiple accounts of r*pe and s*xual abuse, which also entailed fixing marriages of old men with minors.

During a raid on his premises, there was alleged found evidence of minor girls being s*xually abused and exploited. Further, in 2015, two of Jeff's children from his many wives came forward to reveal how their father had s*xually abused them throughout their childhood.

His daughter, in an interview with TheCinemaholic, exclaimed:

"I mean, first, presenting what a man looked like…And then, he started s*xually abusing me as a young child. And, it was so against his teachings…"

When Jeffs was first taken to prison, he tried to commit s*ic*de but failed to do so. Later on, he started starving himself forcefully, after which he was force-fed by the authorities. He was then put in a medically-induced coma after he continued the same pattern.

The main subject matter of the Peacock documentary series, Preaching Evil, Jeffs is still alive and serving his life sentence in prison. Shockingly, Warren Jeffs reportedly still has strong authority over members of his community, who still believe that he is their true savior.

Maggie Jessop, who is still a member of the FLDS, asserted in the same interview:

"If people will follow [Jeffs’] teachings of faith and love even in part, they will not commit suicide."

Several other cases have been registered against Jeffs even though it has been years since his conviction.

Watch Preaching Evil, premiering on the April 26, 2022, on Peacock.

