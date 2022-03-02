Joe vs. Carole cast list: Meet Kate McKinnon, Dean Winters, and others from the Peacock miniseries

Joe vs. Carole is a new show that depicts the events of two tiger carers, and the controversies that arose from their rivalry.

The show is based on the second season of Over My Dead Body, a podcast that follows Joe Exotic's criminal prosecution. The show is scheduled to launch exclusively on Peacock on March 3, 2022, and if you enjoyed the Netflix docuseries Tiger King, you'll love Joe vs. Carole.

Read on to find out who will be portraying your favorite Tiger King characters in the show.

Joe vs. Carole cast list

John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic

John Cameron Mitchell is an American actor and writer who has appeared in shows like Shrill, The Good Fight, and Girls.

He has been cast in the role of Joe Exotic, the showman who owns and operates the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

Speaking about his role with People magazine, he said,

“What a great role. It’s like playing Richard III crossed with, I don’t know, the other Shakespeare character who was… Pericles. He’s beaten all the way through his life.”

Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe

Dean Winters will play Jeff Lowe, a zookeeper linked to the Tiger King zoo.

Dean Winters is most recognized for his role as The Vulture in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In addition to Divorce and 30 Rock, he starred in the 2004 television series Rescue Me as a prominent character.

Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin

Kate McKinnon, one of the most well-known cast members of Saturday Night Live, is known for her numerous impersonations on the live sketch show. Bombshell, Yesterday, and Family are among the actress' other credits.

Kate McKinnon will star as Carole Baskin in Joe vs. Carole. Baskin is largely regarded as Joe Exotic's biggest foe. It's no surprise that McKinnon excelled in the role as the actor was able to capture even the subtlest of gestures.

Kyle MacLachlan as Howard Baskin

Kyle MacLachlan is best known for playing Dale Cooper in the television series Twin Peaks. He also appeared in Blue Velvet and the first Dune.

He recently appeared in Atlantic Crossing, Agents of SHIELD, and Carol's Second Act, among other films.

He will play Howard Baskin, Carole's third husband on the show.

Natt Wolf as Travis Maldonado

Natt Wolf will portray Travis Maldonado on the show.

Natt Wolf has appeared in a number of films, including The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns, and, most recently, Murder at Emigrant Gulch.

Edited by Sabika