Where to watch 1000-lb Sisters season 5 episode 5? Streaming platforms explored

The popularity of 1000-lb Sisters can be attributed to its role as a source of inspiration. Season 5 of the show deals with Amy Slaton's divorce from Michael Halterman; while her sister Tammy Slaton is on a mission to rehabilitate herself. Season 5 is also following Chris Comb's ongoing health journey after he lost 140 lbs on the show. Episode 5 of season 5 aired on TLC on January 9, 2024, at 9 pm.

People who missed out on season 5 episode 5 of 1000-lb Sisters and those who want to watch the show without a cable TV need not worry because the show is covered by several streaming platforms. Apart from re-casting at various other timings on TLC, 1000-lb Sisters can be watched on DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Philo.

Streaming platforms to watch TLC's 1000-lb Sisters

All three streamers—DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Philo—give a 30-day free trial to their new subscribers. So people who are new to either of these three can watch 1000-lb Sisters for free. All three platforms advertise themselves as replacements for cable, so their subscriptions bring in a myriad of shows and live sports.

Philo is the most pocket-friendly of them all with its base plan starting at $25 a month. It gives its users access to more than 70 channels that include staples such as MTV, TLC, HGTV, Discovery, and History. Its base subscription also holds a key to Philo's wide library of movies and TV shows. Philo lets its users stream on three devices simultaneously.

Fubo TV, apart from its array of cable channels, focuses highly on sports live streaming. Its base subscription starts from $75 a month and opens its doors to more than 180 channels! Fubo TV also lets you record your favorite TV shows or movies. It also flaunts a huge collection of movies and TV shows that can be watched on demand. More features come with a higher price tag. FuboTV allows users to stream simultaneously on up to ten devices.

DirecTV Stream is similar to FuboTV in the amount of TV channels it covers but focuses on exclusives such as ABC, ESPN, NBC, CBS, etc. Its base plan starts at $69.99 which gives access to about 75 important channels. It has options for additional add-ons, that enable the viewers to add eccentric channels at an additional cost. DirecTV Stream lets its subscribers stream on up to 20 devices at the same time.

People who missed out on episode 5 of season 5 of 1000-lb Sisters can watch it on TLC itself as the channel re-runs the episode several times throughout the week. This table shows the date and time of the last episode's re-runs in the upcoming week.

Dates Days Timings January 10, 2024, Wednesday 1 am January 11, 2024, Thursday 7 pm January 13, 2024, Saturday 11 pm January 14, 2024, Sunday 3 am

What to expect from episode 5 of season 5 of 1000-lb Sisters

Season 5 showed Amy leaving Michael for good and turning to Tammy for support. While it hasn't been too long since they separated, Amy wanted to quickly file for a divorce but Michael was quicker, as he was the one to file it first. Episode 5 saw them facing each other in the court, undergoing the due procedures.

After Tammy's drastic transformation in the previous episodes, episode 5 saw her giving a thought to having a family. She sees her gynecologist and understands what she needs to do to be fit for a pregnancy. She soon goes to rehab and gets started with her doctor's instructions.

1000-lb Sisters broke the internet with its release in January 2020, because of its unusual nature. It is a story of despair and a story of bravado, as it follows the lives of the Slaton sisters who are on their journey to lose weight and improve their health. Episode 6 of season 5 of 1000-lb Sisters airs on TLC at 9 pm on January 16, 2024, Monday.