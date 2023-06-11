Where to watch the 45th Annual Houston Pride Parade? Release date, time, and more details

The Annual Houston Pride Parade returns this month to mark its 45th year of celebration. The event will take place on June 24, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. E.T. in Downtown Houston, and it will be broadcast live on ABC13 Houston, KTRK-TV's 24/7 feed, and Hulu.

This year's theme for the historic parade is "All we need is love," with participants from over 150 countries set to march. Preparations are in full flow, with volunteers anticipating 750,000 spectators from around the world, as shown in the video below:

As per the official description provided by Pride Houston 365 website:

"The 45th Annual Official Houston Pride Celebration featuring the Houston Pride Parade® will take place Downtown Houston on Smith and Milam. This is Houston's Premiere Event of the Pride Season attended by hundreds of thousands each Summer🏳️‍🌈."

It continues:

"This year there is no festival so please patronize bars in our gayborhood in Montrose and then head to downtown Houston that evening for the Parade."

Annual Houston Pride Parade will be live-streamed by ABC13 Houston; Hulu to cover it as part of its "Pride Never Stops" campaign

Those interested in the 45th Annual Houston Pride Parade will be happy to know that there will be no entry fee, however, pre-registration is strongly suggested. Houston is one of the most diverse and welcoming cities in the United States, so it's no surprise that more than 750,000 people attend this annual event.

With that being said, viewers outside of the states may fret not, as the parade is all set to be live-streamed by ABC13 Houston and hosted by the likes of Erica Simon, Mayra Moreno, Pooja Lodhia, and Bob Slovak. To note, KTRK-TV is the official media sponsor of the parade.

Along with ABC13 Houston, global streaming platform, Hulu is also set to cover the event live as part of its fifth year of the "Pride Never Stops" - a campaign it started in 2019. In 2022, for the first time, Hulu live-streamed the rallies in Los Angeles and New York. This year, the streaming giant will also broadcast the pride celebrations in Houston, Chicago, and San Francisco to be available on Hulu's "Pride Never Stops" hub.

As per Hulu's official website, the hub will also showcase films like Fire Island, Love, Victor, Planet Sex, Schitt's Creek, Welcome to Chippendales, Good Trouble, Pose, Will & Grace, and more. Besides this, the newer projects that are slated for upload on the hub include Hulu Original's Drag Me to Dinner, Queen Sugar, Vida, Prayers for Bobby, Skin Wars Fresh Paint, FX's The Full Monty, Jagged Mind, and Linoleum .

"An exciting season planned": Pride Houston 365 volunteers exclaim!

This year's Houston Pride Parade celebrations wouldn't be limited to the parade itself, there's a lot more planned, as exclaimed by volunteers in the official pre-release video.

The list of events in the schedule includes:

Rock the Runway fashion show on June 22 The Eden All Girl+ Party, a celebration for LGBTQ+ women on June 23 The Houston Pride Parade on June 24 Grand Marshals including Margarita Perez, Jeffrey Campbell, etc on June 25.

It was announced in January earlier this year that there wouldn't be any festival held this year for Pride Houston 365 due to factors like cost, attendance size, and safety contributing to its cancellation.

The Houston Pride Parade is slated to premiere on ABC13 Houston and Hulu from 7:30 p.m. ET on 24 June 2023.

Poll : 0 votes