×
Create
Notifications

Where to watch American Underdog? Plot, cast and all about the Kurt Warner story

American Underdog (Image via Lionsgate)
American Underdog (Image via Lionsgate)
Ashim
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 18, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Feature

American Underdog is the title of an upcoming sports drama film based on the true story of Kurt Warner. The Zachary Levi starrer arrives next week and aims to provide a fitting tribute to the former American football quarterback.

Erwin brothers, who previously directed The Jesus Music earlier this year, are helming American Underdog. The plot will mainly focus on the Hall of Fame quarterback's resurgence after getting released before the season's inception and working at a supermarket by stocking the shelves.

The article will reveal details like release date, cast, plot, and more about American Underdog.

'American Underdog' set to release on Christmas Day this year

Release date (Image via Lionsgate)
Release date (Image via Lionsgate)

The Erwin brothers film is arriving in theaters across the USA on 25 December 2021. The Christmas Day release is finally happening after the biographical sports drama saw multiple delays due to Covid-19 and other reasons.

Will 'American Underdog' arrive digitally?

Online release (Image via Lionsgate)
Online release (Image via Lionsgate)

As of now, the makers have scheduled the film for a theatre-exclusive release. Hence, American Underdog will not arrive on any OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO MAX, etc.

American Underdog: Cast, characters, and what to expect?

Zachary Levi (L) and Kurt Warner (R) {Image via Lionsgate}
Zachary Levi (L) and Kurt Warner (R) {Image via Lionsgate}

Since the film is an adaptation of Kurt Warner's life story, almost all characters are based on real-life personalities. American Underdog features the following ensemble cast and characters:

  • Zachary Levi portrays Kurt Warner
  • Beau Hart portrays Young Kurt Warner
  • Anna Paquin portrays Brenda Warner
  • Dennis Quaid portrays Dick Vermeil
  • Chance Kelly portrays Mike Martz
  • Cindy Hogan portrays Sue Warner
  • Ser'Darius Blain portrays Mike Hudnutt
  • Adam Baldwin portrays Terry Allen
  • Bruce McGill portrays Jim Foster
  • Danny Vinson portrays Larry
  • Hayden Zaller portrays Zack Warner
  • Cora Kate Wilkerson portrays Jesse Jo Warner
  • OJ Keith Simpson portrays Marshall Faulk
  • Nic Harris portrays Ray Lewis
Kurt Warner is also serving the role of executive producer for American Underdog (Image via Lionsgate)
Kurt Warner is also serving the role of executive producer for American Underdog (Image via Lionsgate)

﻿American Underdog tries to replicate Kurt Warner's struggles, including his motivational journey of stocking shelves at a grocery store to making a return to the field. The movie will take a more personal approach to show Warner's labors to achieve the titles of NFL MVP (two times), Super Bowl champion, and a place at the Hall of Fame.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

American Underdog will serve as a remembrance of one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history.

Checked out our interview with the cast of the new AMC+ series- Firebite? Click here for more.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी