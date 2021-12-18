Where to watch American Underdog? Plot, cast and all about the Kurt Warner story

American Underdog is the title of an upcoming sports drama film based on the true story of Kurt Warner. The Zachary Levi starrer arrives next week and aims to provide a fitting tribute to the former American football quarterback.

Erwin brothers, who previously directed The Jesus Music earlier this year, are helming American Underdog. The plot will mainly focus on the Hall of Fame quarterback's resurgence after getting released before the season's inception and working at a supermarket by stocking the shelves.

The article will reveal details like release date, cast, plot, and more about American Underdog.

'American Underdog' set to release on Christmas Day this year

Release date (Image via Lionsgate)

The Erwin brothers film is arriving in theaters across the USA on 25 December 2021. The Christmas Day release is finally happening after the biographical sports drama saw multiple delays due to Covid-19 and other reasons.

Will 'American Underdog' arrive digitally?

Online release (Image via Lionsgate)

As of now, the makers have scheduled the film for a theatre-exclusive release. Hence, American Underdog will not arrive on any OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO MAX, etc.

American Underdog: Cast, characters, and what to expect?

Zachary Levi (L) and Kurt Warner (R) {Image via Lionsgate}

Since the film is an adaptation of Kurt Warner's life story, almost all characters are based on real-life personalities. American Underdog features the following ensemble cast and characters:

Zachary Levi portrays Kurt Warner

Beau Hart portrays Young Kurt Warner

Anna Paquin portrays Brenda Warner

Dennis Quaid portrays Dick Vermeil

Chance Kelly portrays Mike Martz

Cindy Hogan portrays Sue Warner

Ser'Darius Blain portrays Mike Hudnutt

Adam Baldwin portrays Terry Allen

Bruce McGill portrays Jim Foster

Danny Vinson portrays Larry

Hayden Zaller portrays Zack Warner

Cora Kate Wilkerson portrays Jesse Jo Warner

OJ Keith Simpson portrays Marshall Faulk

Nic Harris portrays Ray Lewis

Kurt Warner is also serving the role of executive producer for American Underdog (Image via Lionsgate)

﻿American Underdog tries to replicate Kurt Warner's struggles, including his motivational journey of stocking shelves at a grocery store to making a return to the field. The movie will take a more personal approach to show Warner's labors to achieve the titles of NFL MVP (two times), Super Bowl champion, and a place at the Hall of Fame.

American Underdog will serve as a remembrance of one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history.

