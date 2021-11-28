5 NFL players who revived their careers after getting released

Sometimes, when NFL players are released by their teams, one never hears from them again. This can be especially true when they are released very early in their career, ending it before it even begins. There are other NFL players who have revived their careers after being released and gone on to have success. Here are five such redemption stories.

NFL players who bounced back after being released

#1 - QB Kurt Warner

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner

Kurt Warner is one of the greatest comeback stories in NFL history. He was an undrafted rookie who was invited to Green Bay Packers training camp, but was released prior to the season. He was away from football altogether for a while before joining the Arena Football League, where he was successful enough to earn another shot in the NFL.

Jimmy Clarke @JimmyClarke__ Kurt Warner's story and NFL career are legitimately insane



American Underdog - Official Trailer (2021) Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin

Kurt Warner was signed by the St. Louis Rams and got his opportunity to start, where he would put together a Hall of Fame career. He won two NFL MVP awards and a Super Bowl Championship. After his career with the Rams, he later found some success again with the Arizona Cardinals, leading them to the playoffs and being selected to his third Pro Bowl.

Arizona Sports History @AZSportsHistory 11/20/05 – Neil Rackers hit 3FGs moving to 31 in a row, and Kurt Warner led a 4Q comeback, his first w/Arizona, as the Cardinals scored 22 4Q pts to defeat the Rams in St. Louis, 38-28. Warner finished 27-39 for 285yds and 3 TD. Fitz: 9-104, Boldin: 8-105; 1TD each. #RedSea

#2 - LB James Harrison

Pittsburgh Steelers LB James Harrison

James Harrison was released four times by two different teams in his first two years in the NFL. He eventually landed a role with the Pittsburgh Steelers and put together a dominant career. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in his first five years as a starter and earned two first-team All-Pro selections. He is a former Defensive Player of the Year and two-time Super Bowl champion.

