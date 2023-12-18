Where to watch BBC's Vigil season 2? All streaming options explored

Detective Amy Silva is back on the case, tackling a high-stakes mystery in Vigil season 2. With explosive storylines, talented actors, and a deep dive into another military conspiracy, the sophomore season promises engaging drama.

Vigil is a British police procedural TV series created by Tom Edge and produced by World Productions. The initial six-part series, which premiered on BBC One in August 2021, stars Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Paterson Joseph, and Martin Compston.

Set in Scotland, the plot unfolds primarily on a fictional ballistic missile submarine of the Royal Navy. Viewers can catch all the action online, with numerous viewing options available for season 2 for various locations.

How to watch Vigil online

The series's second season premiered on Sunday, December 10, at 9:00 pm GMT, with new episodes airing every Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Viewers can stream the series for free on the BBC iPlayer, with three new episodes available every Sunday from 6:00 am GMT.

Australian viewers can tune in to the police procedural series on Binge starting Monday, December 11, 2023.. However, the release date for season 2 is yet to be announced in the United States, where the series is exclusive to Peacock.

Likewise, the second season of Vigil is set to be available on Crave in Canada, but a specific date has not been provided yet. Here is the complete release schedule for Vigil's second season:

Vigil season 2 episode 1–Sunday, December 10, 2023

Vigil season 2 episode 2–Monday, December 11, 2023

Vigil season 2 episode 3–Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Vigil season 2 episode 4–Sunday, December 17, 2023

Vigil season 2 episode 5–Monday, December 18, 2023

Vigil season 2 episode 6–Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Vigil season 1 recap

In the first series, the fictional trawler's loss, Mhairi Finnea, drew parallels to the real-life sinking of FV Antares by the Royal Navy submarine HMS Trenchant in 1990.

The storyline followed Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva from the Scottish Police Service as she investigated a death on HMS Vigil, the nuclear-powered submarine, occurring after the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler.

The investigations led to conflicts between the police, the Royal Navy, and MI5. Despite concerns raised by the families of the Antares crew, the BBC clarified that the series is not based on any specific real-life event.

The first series garnered positive reviews for its writing, pacing, acting, visual style, set design, tone, and atmosphere. Subsequently, in March 2022, they renewed the show for a second series, which debuted on December 10, 2023.

Vigil season 2 preview

The new season reunites DCI Amy Silva and DS Kirsten Longacre, exploring the dark secrets of drone warfare. The six-episode run takes the detectives from a Scottish weapons test site to the Middle East. With the first season's remarkable success, making it the most-watched new drama launch in UK TV history since Bodyguard, there are high expectations for the second season.

Featuring Suranne Jones as Detective Amy Silva and Rosie Leslie as DI Kirsten Longacre, the second season delves into a dark investigation involving murders, rogue drones, and international arms dealing.

The show introduces Dougray Scott as Marcus Grainger, a military man convinced of a saboteur within Air Force ranks. With its excellent cast and gripping narrative, the newest installment of Vigil is set to be a must-watch drama.