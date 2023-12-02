Where to watch Candy Cane Lane? All streaming options explored

Those ready to get into the holiday spirit can check out Candy Cane Lane, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This holiday movie from 2023 stars the legendary Eddie Murphy and takes viewers on a fun and magical journey through Christmas and friendship.

This movie is a great addition to one's seasonal watchlist and is included in the Amazon Prime membership package, so it's easy to access for subscribers. Whether one is a long-time Prime member or trying out the free trial, they can enjoy this enchanting tale with just a click.

Fans can now gather their loved ones, cozy up with cocoa, and let Candy Cane Lane usher in the joy of the season at home. This hilarious Christmas movie has a great story, a beautiful backdrop, and is the perfect flick to add some extra joy to the festive celebrations.

Where was Candy Cane Lane filmed?

The enchanting holiday scenes in the Prime Video comedy Candy Cane Lane were filmed in Los Angeles from December 2022 to February 2023. Taking audiences on a magical journey through a winter wonderland, the movie was expertly made in a fresh Habitat for Humanity community, according to About Amazon.

Reginald Hudlin is back in the director's chair for this film, teaming up once again with Eddie Murphy after their hit collaboration on Boomerang. What is worth noting is that it takes inspiration from the sunny vibes of Southern California, giving the movie a special mix of holiday enchantment and that familiar charm of the region, according to Entertainment Weekly.

As fans watch this heartwarming movie, they'll see that the setting plays a big role in the story. It effortlessly captures the feeling of the season and the magical vibe of sunny Los Angeles.

Is the song Candy Cane Lane in the movie?

Eddie Murphy stars in this Christmas film (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The fun Christmas song, Candy Cane Lane found a melodic home in the eponymous holiday movie, as per Rolling Stone. This festive film, coupled with the song, brings the magic of the season to life, centering on a man's spirited quest to win his neighborhood's annual Christmas decoration contest.

Featuring Eddie Murphy, Jillian Bell, and Tracee Ellis Ross, this movie hit Prime Video on December 1, 2023. The soundtrack is filled with some catchy holiday songs, as reported by Film Music Reporter.

Besides the titular song, the film has got some other notable tracks, like Miracle by Raphael Saadiq and Kelli-Leigh, A Timeless Christmas by Coco Jones, Run Rudolph Run by Foo Fighters, and the famous 12 Days of Christmas by Pentatonix.

What is Candy Cane Lane rated?

The film is rated PG, indicating it is suitable for children with parental guidance. Directed by Reginald Hudlin and starring Eddie Murphy, the film earned this rating due to elements that justify parental involvement.

The PG rating considers the use of language and some suggestive references in the movie. This means it's made to be family-friendly and perfect for a cozy holiday movie nights with kids.

The movie came out on December 1 on Amazon Prime Video.