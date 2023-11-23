Eddie Murphy Christmas debut Candy Cane Lane on Prime Videos: Release date, cast and plot explored 

Candy Cane Lane is an upcoming Christmas comedy film starring seasoned actor Eddie Murphy, who also serves as the film's executive producer. On December 1, 2023, the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

31 years after their 1992 blockbuster Boomerang, director Reginald Hudlin, producer Brian Grazer, and star Eddie Murphy are getting back together as a trio. This is the first time Eddie Murphy will be in a film with a Christmas theme. The actor, who is well-known for his comedic parts, has gained notoriety lately for his roles in popular movies like You People (which also starred Jonah Hill) and Netflix's Dolemite is My Name.

Candy Cane Lane will premiere right around the onset of the festive season, which will make for a very cozy watch. The film will be available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Candy Cane Lane on Amazon Prime: Release Date and Time Across Different Zones

Candy Cane Lane is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 1, 2023. As per the usual release timings for other releases on the platform, it can be expected that the new film will be released at 12 a.m.

Here are the different release dates and times for the film as per different time zones:

Coordinated Universal Time: Friday, December 1, 2023, at 12 a.m.

Eastern Time, USA: Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Central Time, USA: Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Pacific Time, USA: Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 5 p.m.

British Summer Time: Friday, December 1, 2023, at 1 a.m.

Indian Standard Time: Friday, December 1, 2023, at 5:30 a.m.

Central European Summer Time: Friday, December 1, 2023, at 2 a.m.

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: Friday, December 1, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Japan Standard Time: Friday, December 1, 2023, at 9 a.m.

Gulf Standard Time: Friday, December 1, 2023, at 4 a.m

Candy Cane Lane: Plot and Cast

The trailer for the film was released on October 12, 2023, and is brimming with festive charm. Eddie Murphy is evidently honing his comedic skills and getting ready to make us all burst out laughing while eating mince pie.

The day is chaotic, and Murphy's character seems to be giving his life away as the season that should be the happiest of the year starts to wear thin on him. The trailer's soundtrack demonstrates exactly what this story will accomplish by giving contemporary music a yuletide feel.

Candy Cane Lane follows Chris (Eddie Murphy), who is determined to win his neighborhood's yearly competition for the best Christmas decorations. He unwittingly strikes a pact with Jillian Bell's character, an elf, in an attempt to improve his chances of victory.

The elf then casts magic that awakens the 12 Days of Christmas, causing the entire town to descend into anarchy.

With the help of his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross) and their three kids, Chris fights other mystical creatures in a race against time to lift the curse, save the town, and enjoy Christmas.

The cast for the upcoming film includes some very renowned names. Firstly, Eddie Murphy stars as Chris Carver, and alongside him, veteran actress Tracee Ellis Ross stars as Carol Carver (Chris' wife). The film also stars Jillian Bell, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, among others.

Stay tuned, as Candy Cane Lane will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 1, 2023.