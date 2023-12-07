Where to watch Cruel Intentions 2023? Ott platform, plot, cast and more

The Cruel Intentions TV series is set to make its exclusive debut on Prime Video, reaching audiences in over 240 countries and territories across the globe. Amazon's Prime Video has officially commissioned the series, marking the culmination of a two-year-long development process.

Anticipated to be an eight-part series, it will serve as an update to the legendary film from 1999, which was adapted from the timeless French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses. The eagerly anticipated premiere date for the series is still under wraps, leaving fans in suspense as, until now, no announcement has been made on the official release date of the series.

The creative minds behind the series, Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher, who also serve as writers and executive producers (known for their work on Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer update), originally crafted the project for Amazon's ad-supported streaming platform, Freevee. However, it has now been decided that the series will find its home on Prime Video, a platform that is set to introduce ads in the coming year.

Cruel Intentions Plot: The power struggles

The iconic 1999 film Cruel Intentions is getting a fresh twist as a series on Prime Video. The streaming platform has now offered a glimpse into the series' plot, revealing that this modern adaptation unfolds within the prestigious setting of a Washington, D.C., college.

Expand Tweet

The story is about two crafty step-siblings who are prepared to do whatever it takes to stay at the top of a jealous social hierarchy. When a harrowing hazing incident jeopardizes the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they embark on a journey to safeguard their power and reputation, even if it involves seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States.

Cruel Intentions: Unveiling the stellar cast

The ensemble for the series boasts a talented cast, featuring Sarah Catherine Hook (known for First Kill), Zac Burgess (Totally Completely Fine), Savannah Lee Smith (recognized from Gossip Girl), Sara Silva (from American Horror Stories), Khobe Clarke (seen in Firefly Lane and Yellowjackets), John Harlan Kim (known for The Last Thing He Told Me and 9-1-1), Brooke Lena Johnson (seen in You), and Sean Patrick Thomas (credited in Till).

Expand Tweet

The recurring cast includes Claire Forlani, Nikki Crawford, Isabella Tagliati, Zeke Goodman, and Jon Tenney.

Cruel Intentions: Meet the creative minds shaping the series

Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios, expressed excitement about the evolution of Cruel Intentions from its '90s cult-classic film to the 18th-century novel that inspired it. She shared,

“From the ‘90s cult-classic film to the 18th-century novel from which it was adapted, Cruel Intentions has captivated audiences with a story that transcends time.”

She expressed appreciation for the hardworking team, which encompasses the exceptional cast, the creative writers under the leadership of Phoebe and Sara, and the collaborative contributions from partners at Sony and Original Film. Anderson also acknowledged the leadership at Amazon MGM Studios for steering the project forward.

Expand Tweet

Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher, the executive producers behind the upcoming TV series, shared their excitement about working together and recreating the legacy of the film. They shared,

"We are so excited to get to work together to continue the legacy of Cruel Intentions, a film that remains beloved by so many—including us!"

The pair committed to bringing the upcoming iteration to life with the same sense of enjoyment, irreverence, and daring elements that characterized the original. They extended gratitude to their partners at Original Film, Sony, and Amazon MGM Studios for entrusting them with the task of keeping the spirit of the series alive.

Get ready to reinvent the journey as Cruel Intentions makes its mark on Prime Video, blending legacy with modern twists. With a stellar cast, inventive writers, and collaborative partnerships, the series promises to captivate audiences anew. Buckle up for a rollercoaster of deception, wit, and reckoning—don't miss it!