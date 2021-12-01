Where to watch Drive My Car? Streaming, plot, cast and all about the Oscar favorite

In recent times, many non-American projects have bagged great appreciation on the global stage, and Drive My Car is the latest movie on the list. The Japanese drama movie has been on a roll since its exposure to the film festival circuit, as it has claimed heaps of praise along with multiple accolades.

At the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival that happened in July this year, Drive My Car claimed four nominations, of which it received three awards. Similarly, at the 14th Asia Pacific Screen Awards, the Japanese drama film was a recipient of two nominations and won both prizes.

Janus Films @janusfilms Congratulations to Ryusuke Hamaguchi for nabbing Best International Feature for DRIVE MY CAR at this year's #GothamAwards Congratulations to Ryusuke Hamaguchi for nabbing Best International Feature for DRIVE MY CAR at this year's #GothamAwards! https://t.co/bqrayCA9kH

Moreover, based on critical reviews, Drive My Car has garnered 100% and 89% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, respectively. Apart from the review-aggregation sites, the screenings at a plethora of film festivals have made Drive My Car a prime contender in its category at the 2022 Oscars.

The movie is currently playing in theaters across the USA, and readers can find the additional details in the next part.

Drive My Car: Release date, streaming details, cast, and more about Japanese drama feature

Drive my Car: Release dates

Release date (Image via Janus Films)

The movie was released in Japan on 22 August 2021, with the original title "ドライブ・マイ・カー" (Doraibu Mai kā), that literally translates to Drive My Car. Before and after the film's theatrical release in Japan, it was premiered at several film festivals around the globe.

Janus Films @janusfilms If you live in NYC & have to go back to work tomorrow, maybe treat yourself today? drivemycar.film If you live in NYC & have to go back to work tomorrow, maybe treat yourself today? drivemycar.film https://t.co/g6CbCQ2MDb

The potential Oscar contender was released theatrically in the US last week on 24 November 2021. Apart from the US release, audiences in the UK get to watch the film on 19 November 2021. However, since Drive My Car is a Japanese project, fans may not find shows for it easily.

Hence, they can check out the link here to buy tickets for Drive My Car.

Has Drive My Car received a digital release?

Streaming details (Image via Janus Films)

Drive My Car's release has happened exclusively in theaters; hence it is not available on any VOD or OTT platform right now. However, fans can expect the digital premiere once the theatrical run and film festival screenings end.

Therefore, nothing can be said about the digital release of the movie right now. Fans will have to wait for an update from the makers' side.

Drive My Car: Running time, cast, characters, and plot

Running time, cast, characters, and plot (Image via Janus Films)

Running time

The duration of Drive My Car is two hours and 59 minutes (179 minutes).

Cast and characters

The main cast of Drive My Car is given as follows:

Hidetoshi Nishijima portrays Yusuke Kafuku

Toko Miura portrays Misaki Watari

Masaki Okada portrays Koshi Takatsuki

Reika Kirishima portrays Oto Kafuku

Park Yurim portrays Lee Yoon-a

Jin Daeyeon portrays Kon Yoon-su

Ryusuke Hamaguchi directed the film.

Plot

Drive My Car is based on Haruki Murakami's short story of the same name. It follows the central character Yusuke Kafuku who is a renowned stage actor and director. Yusuke's wife died unexpectedly two years ago, which has left him broken from inside.

Yusuke soon receives an offer for a direction gig in which he has to work in the production of Uncle Vanya at Hiroshima's theater festival. The job soon gave rise to much tension as the director found haunting past connections between his wife and a TV actor.

The story unfolds, and Yusuke finds more dark secrets about his wife's past. The movie turns out to be a painful ride for the protagonist, who is coincidentally traveling on the road with his driver Misaki Watari.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul