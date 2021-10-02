Where to watch Hotel Transylvania 4? Release date, streaming details, and more

Hotel Transylvania 4 is expected to be the final film of the famous animated movie series. Officially titled Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth film was supposed to open on October 1, 2021, in the United States, but the release didn't happen.

In August, it was reported that executives at Sony Pictures were considering scrapping the theatrical option altogether and releasing Hotel Transylvania 4 online. Negotiations between Sony and Amazon are currently underway regarding the potential release.

If reports are anywhere to be believed, Amazon will drop the film on Prime Video this month once the rumored $100 million deal gets a green signal.

Hotel Transylvania 4: All about Sony Pictures' upcoming animated monster comedy

When is Hotel Transylvania 4 coming out?

Hotel Transylvania 4 is not releasing in theatres (Image via Sony Pictures)

The fourth film of the Hotel Transylvania franchise has already faced multiple delays due to the pandemic, and its release is finally scheduled for October 1, 2021. However, Sony has halted all its plans to release the film theatrically as the deal with Amazon is almost complete.

It's unfortunate news for cinema lovers that Hotel Transylvania 4 will not make its way to the theatres at all. However, it will be a blessing in disguise for the fans who are frequent users of OTT platforms.

When will Hotel Transylvania 4 release on Amazon Prime Video?

The fourth film of the franchise is expected to arrive on Prime Video (Image via Sony Pictures)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is expected to arrive real soon on the big OTT platform. There has been no formal announcement by either Sony or Amazon, but viewers can expect the release on Prime Video this month.

Although Sony's official site shows the release date as October 1, 2021, it is almost confirmed that the cinema release is not happening in the USA.

Hotel Transylvania 4: Cast, characters, and premise

A still from the official trailer of Hotel Transylvania 4 (Image via Sony Pictures)

Cast and characters

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, much like the previous parts of the franchise, will have an ensemble voice cast that will include the following actors:

Brian Hull voices Count "Drac" Dracula (previously voiced by Adam Sandler)

voices Count "Drac" Dracula (previously voiced by Adam Sandler) Andy Samberg voices Johnny Loughran

voices Johnny Loughran Selena Gomez voices Mavis

voices Mavis Asher Blinkoff voices Dennis

voices Dennis Brad Abrell voices Frankenstein (previously voiced by Kevin James)

voices Frankenstein (previously voiced by Kevin James) Fran Drescher voices Eunice

voices Eunice Kathryn Hahn voices Ericka Van Helsing

voices Ericka Van Helsing Jim Gaffigan voices Professor Abraham Van Helsing

voices Professor Abraham Van Helsing Steve Buscemi voices Wayne, a werewolf

voices Wayne, a werewolf Molly Shannon voicesWanda, a werewolf

voicesWanda, a werewolf Keegan-Michael Key voices Murray, an ancient mummy

voices Murray, an ancient mummy David Spade voices Griffin, an invisible man

Premise

The official synopsis of Sony's upcoming monster comedy is given below:

"When Van Helsing's mysterious invention, the 'Monsterfication Ray," goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!"

"In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it's too late, and before they drive each other crazy.”

"With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent."

