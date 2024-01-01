Where to watch Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez? Streaming platforms explored

Love & WWE is a reality show that is going to look back on the journey of WWE couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. It will take viewers through their personal and professional lives, providing detailed insights about WWE stars' lives. It will also demonstrate how they handled their professional lives in order to reach their personal goals.

The show was claimed to be a must-see by Montez when he talked about Love & WWE on WWE's The Bump. It is all set to release on February 2, 2024, on the online streaming site Hulu.

More about Love & WWE

Montez satisfied the curious minds of WWE fans when he spoke about Love & WWE on WWE's The Bump. He spoke about what the show was exactly about and also addressed questions about what to expect from it.

"You guys have been patiently waiting," Montez said. "They've been asking. People have been on the DMs, they've been on the Instagram stories, [asking] 'What do you guys eat? What do you like to cook? What is your favorite color? What shoes do you have? How do your feet smell in the morning?' Well, guess what? You get the answers to all those questions and more."

Montez also gave viewers an idea of how personal the show was for them.

"It's 'Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez.' This is just our story. This is not the complete story of how a WWE Superstar is. This is our story," Montez added. "This is no one else's story, just our story. It's fun. It's lighthearted. We pull the curtain back a little bit so you guys can see other elements of ourselves, and it's going to be a whole lot of fun. I think you guys are going to truly enjoy it."

Montez's comments come as fans prepare for the show's Hulu debut, which is set to premiere the first eight episodes in February. These eight episodes will follow Montez Ford and Bianca Belair as they compete in WWE's 39th Wrestlemania, aka Wrestlemania Goes Hollywood.

In the 39th annual Wrestlemania, Bianca and Montez fought alongside popular stars such as Logan Paul, Snoop Dogg, John Cena, Austin Theory, and many more. The series proved to be successful for both Bianca and Montez, as they smoothly defeated their opponents.

Montez Ford was a member of 'The Street Profits,' along with Angelo Dawkins, who defeated Braun Strowman and Ricochet in a fatal four-way tag team match at the men's Wrestlemania showcase.

Bianca Ford too emerged victorious against Asuka in a singles match for WWE's Raw Women's Championship. The perseverance and dedication they put into training themselves and the force they are as a team showed in their performances inside the ring.

Couples of WWE and more shows like Love & WWE

Two more couples have shows similar to Love & WWE that showcase the lives of WWE couples and also give a peek into the workings of WWE.

The Miz and Maryse have a show called Miz and Mrs. that follows them through different competitions and life events. It ran for three seasons, from 2018 to 2022.

Another couple with their show is Brandi and Cody Rhodes; their show, called Rhodes to the Top, had a similar format and was shot when they were in AEW.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have been married for six years now since they tied the knot in 2018, after their engagement in June 2017. Now, only Hulu can tell what's in the box for the fans.