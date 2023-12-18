WWE star confesses love for Maxxine Dupri ahead of RAW

A WWE star has confessed their love for Maxxine Dupri ahead of this week's edition of RAW.

This week's episode of the red brand is shaping up to be a massive show. Gunther is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz once again. The Ring General defeated The A-Lister at Survivor Series last month to retain the title. The Judgment Day will also put their Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the line against The Creed Brothers tomorrow night.

The Creed Brothers recently won a Tag Team Turmoil match on WWE RAW to earn the title shot. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are also scheduled to defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will address Drew McIntyre before their title match on January 1. Rollins successfully defended the title against McIntyre last month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri was soundly defeated by Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in a non-title match last Monday night on RAW. The 26-year-old took to Instagram today to react to a new post from Cathy Kelley.

Dupri reacted with heart emojis on Kelley's post, and the SmackDown backstage interviewer stated that she loved the Alpha Academy member.

WWE RAW star explains why he flirted with Maxxine Dupri

Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser recently revealed why he was flirtatious with Maxxine Dupri during Gunther's rivalry with Alpha Academy's Chad Gable.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ludwig Kaiser admitted that he got distracted by Maxxine Durpi. Kaiser added that it is okay to look around as long as the main goal remains the focus.

"Sometimes it's hard not to get distracted, especially within the WWE Universe, I gotta say. I think as long as you keep your main goal right in front of your eyes, it's okay to have a little look left and right." [From 03:37 – 03:50]

Maxxine Dupri was likely confident heading into her match against Rhea Ripley last week, as she had recently disclosed to Sportskeeda Wrestling that she believed she had a shot against The Eradicator. It will be interesting to see how Dupri bounces back from her loss to the Women's World Champion in the weeks ahead.

