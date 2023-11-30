The Creed Brothers are currently focused on winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, and they are determined to make this dream come true.

On this week's episode of RAW, Brutus and Julius Creed won a Tag Team Turmoil match to become the new #1 contenders to Finn Balor and Damian Priest's title. They faced off against Alpha Academy, The New Day, DIY, Imperium, and Indus Sher.

Brutus and Julius earned a title shot less than one month after they debuted on RAW with a win over Alpha Academy on October 30. The brothers appeared on WWE's The Bump, and Julius talked about how their main roster run has been so far.

"Our mom didn’t take us to swimming lessons, she just kind of pushed us into the deep end, and we had to learn to swim. It was kind of the same thing on Monday Night Raw. It’s been an honor and a privilege and also a fun test to be out there in the ring with some of the very best in the world. So it’s been a very fun ride," Julius said.

Julius continued and declared that he and Brutus are hungrier than ever for success. He talked more about winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship and said this has been a lifelong dream.

"We didn’t walk through the fire just to smell the smoke. We’re not out of the fire yet, but we don’t plan on leaving until we really feel the heat. We’re super close to those titles, we’re hungrier than ever. They say a hungry dog hunts best and runs the fastest. But we’re starving. We’re not just hungry. So we’re gonna go and get those titles. It’s been a lifelong dream. It’s not been the last two months on Monday Night Raw. It’s been 29 years for me. It’s been 27 years for Brutus. So we’re gonna make it happen." [H/T to Fightful]

Former WWE head writer blasts The Creed Brothers as "two jabronis"

The majority of feedback to The Creed Brothers' run on the main roster seems positive so far, but former WWE writer Vince Russo is not impressed.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo discussed The Creed Brothers defeating Alpha Academy in their WWE main roster debut.

He compared the former NXT Tag Team Champions to a few legendary teams from the past, then decided that they are nothing but "two jabronis" not worthy of his time.

"Bro, I'm sitting there, I'm watching these two guys and then I'm thinking about dozens and dozens of other teams that I've seen debut in wrestling, and I'm looking at these guys and then I'm thinking of like the Steiners, and I'm thinking of the Legion of Doom, I'm probably thinking of the freaking Nasty Boys, I'm thinking of Harlem Heat, I'm thinking Demolition. These are two regular jabronis, bro. I could care less, bro. I don't watch NXT, I'm never gonna watch NXT and I certainly did not give a cr*p about these two jabronis," Russo said.

In addition to the debut win and this week's Tag Team Turmoil victory, The Creeds have competed in one other match since WWE called them up - a win over DIY on the November 6 episode of RAW.

What do you think of The Creed Brothers on the WWE main roster so far? Do you have a prediction for The Creeds vs. The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments below!

