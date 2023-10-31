Controversial WWE personality slams Creed Brothers' debut on RAW, sparks controversy by calling them "regular jabronis" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not impressed by the Creed Brothers' debut on Monday Night RAW.

In a match that was set up on social media, the team of Brutus Creed and Julius Creed faced off against Chad Gable and Otis of the Alpha Academy. The seeds of this match were sown when Alpha Academy threw down an Open Challenge on Twitter, and it was quickly accepted by the NXT tag team.

On the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that the Creed Brothers were just another tag team in WWE. He did not know anything about their background in NXT and explained that their presentation did not intrigue him at all.

"Bro, I'm sitting there, I'm watching these two guys and then I'm thinking about dozens and dozens of other teams that I've seen debut in wrestling, and I'm looking at these guys and then I'm thinking of like the Steiners, and I'm thinking of the Legion of Doom, I'm probably thinking of the freaking Nasty Boys, I'm thinking of Harlem Heat, I'm thinking Demolition. These are two regular jabronis, bro. I could care less, bro. I don't watch NXT, I'm never gonna watch NXT and I certainly did not give a cr*p about these two jabronis," Russo said. [8:43 - 9:25]

The Creed Brothers defeated Alpha Academy on WWE RAW

In what can be termed a stunning debut performance, the Creed Brothers prevailed over Master Gable and Otis.

Junior Alpha Academy member Akira Tozawa came out to ringside to tilt the tide in favor of his team. However, he soon got taken out by Ivy Nile. Julius Creed then performed an incredible feat of strength as he got Otis up on his shoulder, setting up his partner Brutus for a devastating slam into the mat.

This double team allowed the debutants to pick up an impressive victory in their first outing on RAW.

