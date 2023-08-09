Rhea Ripley challenged by WWE rookie who has had just two matches in her career: "I think I stand a chance" (Exclusive)

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant female wrestlers in the world, but that doesn't intimidate Maxxine Dupri, as she recently revealed her goal was to one day face Ripley.

Primarily known for her managerial skills, Maxxine Dupri decided to enter the ring during a RAW episode on July 3, 2023, where she competed in a six-person tag team match.

Dupri would later have her first singles match against Valhalla, which the 26-year-old rookie surprisingly won. Maxxine is still very green in the ring and hopes to absorb all the knowledge her coach, Chad Gable, has to offer. While she might still have a long way to go as a wrestler, she wants to face the best in the business and named Rhea Ripley one of her two dream opponents.

Dupri knew beating Ripley had proven difficult for many top talents. Still, she didn't rule out her chances of pulling off an upset, as she revealed during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling during SummerSlam weekend:

"I do think Rhea Ripley is dangerous. She is dangerous in the ring, but I think with the training that I have going on right now, and as I continue to grow and evolve, I think I stand a chance." [2:16 - 2:30]

Maxxine Dupri is manifesting potentially getting a shot at Rhea Ripley's title

Rhea Ripley has been champion since WrestleMania 39 but has not had a necessarily strong reign as she's been more involved in The Judgment Day saga.

Ripley is still expected to hold onto her belt for a long time, and Maxxine Dupri fancies getting a crack at dethroning the Australian superstar in the future.

Dupri admitted that since she first set foot inside the squared circle, fans have asked her about possibly going after a championship in WWE. She claimed that winning a title wasn't the only reason she became an in-ring competitor.

"I mean, everyone keeps asking me that, so I guess it's happening. We're manifesting it, and you know, again, it's what I have to do. If something is going on where I have to get my hands dirty with someone, I'm going to do it." [2:01 - 2:15]

