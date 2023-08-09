Maxxine Dupri sends a message to retired WWE Hall of Famer for a dream match (Exclusive)

Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri might have little in-ring experience, but she aspires to wrestle all the top talents in the company. When asked about her dream match recently, Dupri admitted that she would love to face Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

The former Divas Champion has not wrestled since Royal Rumble 2022, her first in-ring appearance since 2019.

Nikki Bella, who goes by the name Nikki Garcia now since her WWE exit earlier this year, has been away from pro wrestling for a long time and might have no plans of entering the squared circle anytime soon. However, if Nikki changes her mind and makes her comeback to WWE, Maxxine Dupri wants to be her opponent.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone during SummerSlam weekend, Maxxine Dupri briefly talked about a clash against Nikki Bella and even mentioned the possibility of taking on Rhea Ripley.

"So, my true answer is Nikki Bella. If she's making a comeback, that's my girl. We're doing it. Otherwise, I'm going with Rhea." [2:30 - 2:40]

Maxxine Dupri on why she wants to challenge Rhea Ripley

With just two matches under her belt, Maxxine Dupri might stand no chance against Rhea Ripley. The 26-year-old rookie, however, still dreams about wrestling the reigning Women's World Champion and believes fans would love to see them together in a singles competition.

Currently, Dupri is busy training to improve as a wrestler and has also acknowledged Rhea Ripley's unique skill set. Maxxine is learning incredibly fast and is confident of someday grappling with Ripley on a WWE show. She continued:

"Because I just think that us two in the ring, like, the way she competes is so unique, and I think with the training I'm getting, it would be a fight to see." [2:41 - 2:50]

