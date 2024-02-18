Where to watch the Navalny documentary? All streaming options explored

In light of recent events surrounding Russian activist Alexei Navalny, interest in Daniel Roher's Oscar-winning documentary about the opposition leader has surged. The documentary is currently available for streaming on Max. Additionally, viewers can access it through premium subscriptions to Max on Amazon or YouTube.

CNN is set to air an encore of the film on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on its channel and CNNi. Rated R for language, the documentary navigates Russia’s challenging political landscape with nuance and depth.

From Navalny's public campaign against Russian President Vladimir Putin to the near-fatal poisoning that captured global attention, the film offers a comprehensive exploration of Navalny's resilience and unwavering commitment.

Who is Alexei Navalny?

Alexei Navalny was a Russian opposition leader, lawyer, anti-corruption activist, and political leader. He was born on 4 June 1976 and died in prison on 16 February 2024.

According to NBC News, a statement from the Russian prison service for the Yamalo-Nenets region, released on Friday, Alexei Navalny, who had been transferred to the region, reportedly began feeling unwell after a walk, quickly losing consciousness.

It further stated:

“The facility’s medical workers immediately arrived at the scene and an emergency medical team was called in. All necessary resuscitation measures have been carried out, but they did not yield positive results. Emergency medics confirmed the death of the convict.”

Navalny played a prominent role in organizing protests against the Russian government and campaigned for political reforms to combat corruption in the country, particularly targeting the Putin administration. As a member of the Russian Opposition Coordination Council, Navalny advocated for change and was at the forefront of the Russia of the Future party.

His activism led to him being recognized as a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International and receiving the prestigious Sakharov Prize for his dedicated efforts in promoting human rights. The documentary provides an intimate portrayal of Navalny's life and activism, capturing pivotal moments in his journey as a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What is Navalny about?

The documentary delves into the events surrounding the poisoning of Alexei Navalny and the subsequent investigation into the attack. On August 20, 2020, Navalny fell severely ill during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow after being poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

He was initially hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, before being airlifted to the Charité hospital in Berlin, Germany, where he was placed in a coma. The use of the nerve agent was confirmed by five laboratories certified by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Despite Navalny accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating the poisoning, the Kremlin denied any involvement. The documentary follows the investigative efforts of journalist Christo Grozev from Bellingcat and Maria Pevchikh, the lead investigator for Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, as they uncover evidence suggesting Putin's complicity in the attack.

About the documentary

The 2022 American documentary has garnered widespread acclaim and accolades such as the Oscar for Best Feature Documentary, a BAFTA, and a Producers Guild Award.

Produced by HBO Max and CNN Films, the documentary premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Audience Award and the Festival Favorite Award.

It was also recognized as the Best Political Documentary at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards of that year. Viewers can stream the documentary on Max.