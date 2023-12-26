Where has Alexei Navalny been transferred? Missing Russian opposition leader found after nearly three weeks

Russian opposition figure and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny was sent to a prison camp in the northern Russian Arctic region, his spokesperson announced on December 25, as reported by Reuters. The news came after his supporters lost contact with him for more than two weeks.

According to his spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, Navalny was relocated to the IK-3 prison colony in Kharp, in the Yamal-Nenets region, roughly 1,200 miles northeast of Moscow. Yarmysh also added that the activist is "doing well."

This happened shortly before a presidential election that was predicted to award Vladimir Putin an easy five-year term.

Approximately 5,000 people live in the Kharp area, which is situated above the Arctic Circle, according to the Associated Press.

Alexei Navalny was previously in another jail to the east of Moscow

Alexei Navalny has thanked his followers for their support (Image via Facebook / Алексей Навальный)

Friends and family had been unable to get in touch with the Kremlin critic since December 6, after he was moved from another jail to the east of Moscow. Additionally, the court dates for the several cases against him had been postponed without explanation from the authorities, following which Navalny's associates concern for his well-being.

However, on Monday, Yarmysh posted on social media that they had located Alexey Navalny. He is in a prison in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District's IK-3 village in Kharp. This had drawn criticism from throughout the world and worried his supporters.

Yarmysh further told The Associated Press that Navalny is "fine — at least as much as possible after such a long stage" and that a lawyer had paid him a visit recently.

As per the New York Times, Ivan Zhdanov, a lawyer for Alexei Navalny, stated,

"Many thanks to our supporters, activists, journalists and the media who are concerned about Alexei's fate and who do not get tired of writing about the situation."

Navalny was previously imprisoned in Melekhovo, 145 miles east of Moscow.

In his first post on X from his new home, Navalny made a lighthearted reference to the severe weather there, and wrote,

“I am your new Father Frost”.

The Russian activist further added,

“Well, I now have a sheepskin coat, an ushanka hat (a fur hat with ear-covering flaps), and soon I will get valenki (traditional Russian winter footwear).”

He went on to say that although the 20 days of the transfer were extremely taxing, he is still in a great mood.

Addressing the same, the State Department of America said,

"Deeply concerned for Mr. Navalny's wellbeing and the conditions of his unjust detention."

The most well-known opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Alexei Navalny, is currently serving a 19-year term for acts of extremism.

After escaping a poisoning attempt on his life, he organized massive anti-government demonstrations before being imprisoned in 2021.

"The Polar Wolf" colony, Alexei Navalny's new home, is regarded as one of Russia's most severe jails. The majority of the detainees there are convicted of serious offenses. Winters there are severe, throughout the course of the next week, temperatures are predicted to plunge to about minus 28 degrees Celsius.