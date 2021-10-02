Where to watch Old Henry? Streaming details, cast, plot, and all about the Western

Old Henry, an American western film, has finally released in the USA after its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 7, 2021. The film has been met with a positive response from critics. It has got a rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, while on Metacritic, its rating is 65%.

Considering the positive word of mouth, Old Henry seems to be an excellent watch for fans of westerns. It is also one of the three westerns that are part of a deal between Shout! Studios and Hideout Pictures.

Old Henry: All about the release of the Shout! Studios film

When was Old Henry released?

The western action film was released in the United States on October 1, 2021. Apart from the theatrical release for the general audience, the film had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival (Italy) and Woodstock Film Festival (USA) on September 7 and 30, respectively.

Is Old Henry available online?

Shout! Studios have released their latest venture exclusively in cinemas across the USA. Hence, fans will not be able to find the western on any OTT or VOD platform. However, the movie is likely to hit online rental stores later this year.

Old Henry: Premise, cast, characters, and runtime

Premise

The official synopsis of Old Henry as per the Shout! Studios is given below:

"Old Henry is an action-Western about a widowed farmer and his son who warily take in a mysterious injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse of men claiming to be the law come for the money, the farmer must decide whom to trust. Defending against a siege of his homestead, he reveals a talent for gunslinging that surprises everyone, calling his true identity into question."

The movie is written and directed by Potsy Ponciroli.

Runtime

Old Henry is one hour and 39 minutes (99 minutes) long.

Cast and characters

The star cast of Old Henry is as follows:

Tim Blake Nelson portrays Henry

portrays Henry Scott Haze portrays Curry

portrays Curry Gavin Lewis portrays Wyatt

portrays Wyatt Trace Adkins portrays Uncle Al

portrays Uncle Al Stephen Dorff portrays Ketchum

