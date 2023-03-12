Where to watch Oscar-nominated film Argentina, 1985? Plot, cast, and everything you need to know

Argentina's Oscar-nominated film, Argentina, 1985, is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film was released in theaters in its home country on September 29, 2022, and almost a month later in the UK and the US on October 21, 2022. It was a commercial hit and also garnered critical acclaim.

The film, based on a true story, depicts the Trial of the Juntas and how a prosecutor and a legal team set out to prosecute the leaders of Argentina's military dictatorship during the tumultuous period of the mid-late '70s and early '80s.

Argentina, 1985 on Prime Video: Trailer maintains a mysterious and gripping tone

The official trailer for Argentina, 1985 offers a glimpse of the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the movie. The trailer opens on an intriguing note, with the line:

''You'll be the prosecutor in the most important trial in Argentine history.''

The trailer then goes on to briefly depict several key moments from the film without giving away any major spoilers. Overall, the trailer maintains a mysterious and gripping tone that fans of murder mysteries and courtroom dramas would certainly enjoy.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Amazon Prime Video:

''Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of public prosecutors Julio Strassera, and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who dared to investigate and prosecute Argentina’s bloodiest military dictatorship in 1985.''

The synopsis further states:

''Undeterred by the military’s still considerable influence within their fragile new democracy, Strassera and Moreno Ocampo assembled a young legal team of unlikely heroes for their David-vs-Goliath battle. Under constant threat to themselves and their families, they raced against time to bring justice to the victims of the military junta.''

The trailer promises a lot of drama, and viewers can expect an intense courtroom thriller that delves deep into several complex themes like memory, justice, dictatorship, and many more.

Critics have mostly praised the film, with many raving about the film's thematic and emotional depth, apart from the performances by the actors.

A quick look at Argentina, 1985 cast

Argentina, 1985 stars Ricardo Darín as Julio César Strassera, the lead public prosecutor who, along with a legal team, sets out to prosecute several leaders of Argentina's military dictatorship.

Darin seems to be the protagonist of the film and it is his journey that forms the emotional core of the narrative. It'll be interesting to see how the film explores his character.

Darin looks quite brilliant in the trailer and also received acclaim from critics for his performance in the movie. His other memorable acting credits include The Secret in Their Eyes, Wild Tales, and Son of the Bride, to name a few.

Starring alongside Darin in another key role is actor Peter Lanzani, who portrays the character of deputy prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo. Lanzani looks equally impressive in the trailer and viewers can expect a powerful performance from him in the film. He's previously starred in Casi Ángeles, El Clan, and You Only Live Once, among many more.

The rest of the supporting cast includes numerous other actors like Claudio Da Passano as Carlos "Somi" Somigliana, Santiago Armas Estevarena as Javier Strassera, Gina Mastronicola as Verónica Strassera, and many more.

Don't miss Argentina, 1985 on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes