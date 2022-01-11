Where to watch 'Pivoting'? Release date, trailer and more

Fox is starting its new year with a unique series, Pivoting, which made its debut this weekend. The comedy series focuses on friendship, death, and dealing with crisis in life.

The driving force behind Pivoting is the theme 'Life is Short'. Three women, Amy, Sarah and Jodie, become clueless on how to restart their lives after the death of a dear friend . So, in order to find happiness, they try to 'pivot' their lives in new directions.

Series creator Liz Astrof, when talking about the show, stated,

"When faced with the reality that life is short, these women pivot, and alter their current paths, by way of a series of impulsive, ill-advised, and self-indulgent decisions."

"These pivots will strengthen their bond and prove it's never too late to screw up your life in the pursuit of happiness."

Pivoting release date, trailer, and cast

Pivoting premiered on January 9, 2022. It will air every Thursday at 9:30pm (E.T.) on Fox.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Pivoting is a single-camera comedy about how we deal with life, death, and all the crazy things that happen in between."

"Set in a small, middle-class town in Long Island, N.Y, the series follows three women - and close-knit childhood friends - as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group".

In the trailer, all three women are shown trying to figure out their lives, whether it's Amy quitting her job, Sarah striving to be a better mother, or Jodie having problems in her love life.

Also Read Article Continues below

The cast of this novel show includes comedy actors such as Eliza Coupe as Amy, Maggie Q as Sarah, and Ginnifer Goodwin as Jodie. Apart from these brilliant leads, there are other actors such as Francesca Corzo, Olivia DeLaurentis, Tommy Dewey, JT Neal, Michael Canetty and Fizaa Dosani.

Edited by Saman