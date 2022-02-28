Where to watch 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion'? Streaming details revealed as Lisa Kudrow reunites with co-star

Twenty-five years after Romy and Michele's High School Reunion aired, the show's stars, Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino, surprised fans with a mini-reunion at the SAG Awards hosted on Sunday.

The iconic duo from an equally iconic 90s movie reunited to present at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, giving Romi and Michele fans an exciting surprise.

Read further to learn more about the reunion and the streaming details of the Kudrow-Sorvino cult classic, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.

All about Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino's SAG reunion

Lisa Kudrow and Mina Sorvino united on-screen after twenty-five years, dressed in blue and pink, recreating their iconic looks from Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, paying homage to the iconic Romy and Michele outfits.

The pink and blue power suits, which Kudrow and Sorvino respectively sported, were a recreation of the iconic outfits the actors wore as they performed an interpretative dance to Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time at their 10-year class reunion in the movie.

Though there was no interpretive dance at the awards show, the duo took to the stage with Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time playing, to present Apple+'s Tad Lasso with the SAG award outstanding ensemble in comedy series.

Queens of Bravo @queensofbravo Literal queens of the 90s! The Inventors of Post-Its, Romy and Michele, are the SAG AwardsLiteral queens of the 90s! The Inventors of Post-Its, Romy and Michele, are the SAG Awards 😍 Literal queens of the 90s! https://t.co/fiVtSH9Efv

The entire episode looked like a mini Romy and Michele reunion, where the two actors even exchanged dialogues like their characters did twenty-five years ago. Sorvino complimented Kudrow in typical Romy style, to which Lisa replied,

"I know, thanks. So do you, of course. Do you think this is the cutest anyone's ever looked an awards show?

Where to watch Romy and Michele's High School Reunion?

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is a 1997 American comedy classic directed by David Mirkin, starring Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow in the titular roles. The plot revolves around two 28-year-old women attending their 10 year high-school reunion. Having achieved little success in life, the duo decided to invent fake careers to impress their former classmates at the reunion.

The cult comedy follows the two friends struggling through the reunion with the lies they made up to convince people of their success.

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is now available to watch on Hulu Plus. Viewers can also stream it by renting or purchasing it on Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes.

Moreover, Disney+ had added the 90s comedy to its library last year for its United Kingdom and Ireland audiences.

