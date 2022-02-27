2022 SAG Awards seating arrangement details: Lady Gaga and Jung Ho-yeon to share a table 

The 2022 SAG Awards, which is the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, honoring and celebrating the best achievements in television and film performances for 2021, is all set to be held on February 27, 2022. The Awards will be presented at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The prestigious award ceremony will be broadcast live on both TBS and TNT at 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST. This year's nominees were declared on January 12, 2022, by Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson via Instagram Live.

Reportedly, from Selena Gomez to Lady Gaga to Jung Ho-yeon, many notable stars will be present at the ceremony. Pictures of the celebrity placement cards were released ahead of the ceremony on February 27 and it looks like the 2022 SAG Awards is going to be an intriguing star-studded affair.

The seating arrangement details of the 2022 SAG Awards

Find out who will be seated next to whom at the upcoming prestigious 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Selena Gomez and Will Smith will be seated at the same table

The Only Murders in the Building actress Selena Gomez, who will also be presenting at the awards ceremony, will be seated at a round table with Hollywood star Will Smith, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard, and Ross Butler, Selena Gomez's former colleague.

13 Reasons Why actor Ross Butler, who will be presenting an award as well, is all set to share the table with Hollywood icon Helen Mirren, who will be receiving the 2022 SAG Life Achievement Award at the esteemed ceremony.

Lady Gaga and actress Jung Ho-yeon will be sharing a table

Superstar singer and actress Lady Gaga, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for House of Gucci, is all set to share the table at the 2022 SAG Awards with actress Jung Ho-yeon, the star who was highly acclaimed and received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Squid Game.

Actress Jessica Chastain to be seated with 'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung-jae

The much-acclaimed actress Jessica Chastain, who received a 2022 SAG Award nomination for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, will be sitting next to Lee Jung-jae, the critically acclaimed actor who received a SAG nomination for his incredible performance in Squid Game, as the recently released placement card suggested.

Alexandra Daddario, Lee Jung-jae, and Helen Mirren, to be sharing a table

As denoted by the place card, The White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario is all set to be seated between Lee Jung-jae, the Squid Game actor and Hollywood veteran actress Helen Mirren, who will be receiving a SAG Life Achievement Award at the upcoming ceremony.

The 2022 SAG Awards will be broadcast live February 27 on TNT and TBS.

Edited by R. Elahi