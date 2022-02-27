SAG Awards 2022: Live streaming details, air time, channel, and more 

Awards season is back and the year's best TV shows and films are all set for the SAG Awards 2022.

After last year's delayed ceremony due to COVID-19, the Screen Actors Guild Awards are all set to return this weekend, honoring the actors and boosting the Oscar contenders on their way to next month's Academy Awards.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the awards.

When are the SAG Awards 2022 expected to air?

The SAG Awards 2022 are all set to air on Sunday, February 27 at 5.00 pm PT and 8.00 pm ET. This year will mark the 28th anniversary of the prestigious award ceremony that will take place at Santa Monica Airport's Barker Hanger, a change from the usual Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium. This is a symbolic move as the SAGs have not been in Santa Monica since 1996, and highlights the not-so-normal, covid-striken world.

The SAG Awards are bound to see starpower this year with film nominations like Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, House of Gucci, tick, tick... BOOM!, King Richard, and many more.

Where will the SAG Awards 2022 stream?

The SAG Awards 2022 will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS at 8.00 pm ET and 5.00 pm PT, with a TNT encore airing at 11.00 pm ET and 8.00 pm PT. Viewers can also stream the award show on HBO Max, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire.

The ceremony will see the return of glitz and glamor, with added social distancing and mandatory masks. The live red carpet will air online on the SAG Awards website beginning at 5.30 pm ET / 2.30 pm PT. E! will air its Red Carpet Live show at 6.00 pm ET/PT.

What can be expected from the ceremony

This red carpet event will see A-list fashion, interviews and the announcement of the awards for best movie and TV stunt ensembles

Lady Gaga will also be making her return to the SAG Awards as both a nominee and presenter. The show's opening will have Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Leslie Odom Jr. together, which means some musical components will definitely be involved.

While House of Gucci was not considered for Best Picture for the Oscars, it did bag itself a SAG nomination. Will Smith and Denzel Washington are heavyweights in the best acting field and are also bound for an Oscar victory.

A highly-anticipated win in the Best Actor category are nominees Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog and Andrew Garfield for tick, tick... BOOM! Under the best actress category, Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, and Jennifer Hudson are nominated.

Kate Winslet will also present the 57th SAG Life Achievement Award to Helen Mirren, the most decorated recipient to date with 13 SAG nominations and five wins. Previous honorees include Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, and Rita Moreno.

Catch the SAG Awards 2022 live on February 27, 2022 on TNT and TBS or stream them on HBO Max.

