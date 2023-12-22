Where to watch Sister Wives : 1-on-1 Part 4? Streaming platforms explored

Sister Wives chronicles the trials and tribulations of Arizona-based patriarch Kody Brown and his polygamous group of wives, including exes Christine, Janelle, Meri, and present wife Robyn Brown. Sister Wives 1-on-1 part 4 recently aired on December 17, 2023, and can be viewed by tuning in to TLC. Alternatively, viewers can also watch the episode on Philo, Sling, Fubo, Discover+, and DirecTV Stream via a new subscription trial.

The recent 1-on-1 part 4 of Sister Wives dropped numerous truth bombs and shocking revelations about Kody Brown, Christine Brown, Robyn Brown, and others. It also marked the first time that Christine's now husband David Woolley made an appearance on camera, alongside his wife. He was supportive throughout the episode and made an effort to explain much of Christine's thought process and motivation.

Sister Wives is a legacy show on TLC and has made the cast members Kody Brown, Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown, Christine Brown, and their many children household names across the nation. Now, as Kody tries to move on from his three divorces and tries his best to consolidate his relationship with Robyn, he must face up to Christine's revelations about their past marriage and life at the Brown family farm in Arizona.

The feud continues between Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Christine Brown

Although it has been quite some time since Kody Brown and Christine Brown went their separate ways, there does not seem to be any truce in their ongoing feud. The bickering eventually found its way to Sister Wives 1-on-1 part 4 when Kody claimed that Christine had allegedly belittled him while he was recovering from a case of COVID-19. According to US Weekly, Kody stated:

"She’s mocking everything about my pain. I have tripped, I have fallen. This [has] literally unraveled my family and destroyed all of my dreams, and she’s riding off in the sunset to a happier life. And I’m sitting here not picking up the pieces, but just in the place where I’m going, ‘Well, I guess I’ve got to figure out how my life looks."

Christine, on the other hand, didn't feel apologetic for having laughed at Kody while he was going through a tough phase. She said:

"I’ve always loved the Disney villains more than the princesses. I just have. So right there I was like, ‘You know what? I hid so much from you, so much. And I am going to laugh."

Christine eventually clarified the reason behind feeling disconnected from Kody and all that surrounded him. She claimed that Kody didn't allow her real personality to flourish around him. She stated:

"Could I just be me sometimes with Kody? No, he didn’t like that. He only wanted me to be positive. He only wanted me to be fun. He only liked the fun little bubbly part of me. Well, guess what? He doesn’t get that I’m not married to him anymore. I don’t have to be all, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry.’ I didn’t feel good. I’m not going to stuff it (in) anymore."

David Woolley stands by Sister Wives star Christine Brown

David Woolley stood by Sister Wives star Christine Brown as he responded to Kody's claim that throughout their marriage, Christine had displayed 'Machiavellian' cunning and shrewdness. David clarified:

"He’s (Kody) definitely wrong (about) her being backstabbing and stuff like. No, she’s not that at all. I don’t see that and I’m a people person. I can read people. She’s not that way at all. She is really good."