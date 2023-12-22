Christine Brown Opens Up About Intimacy Struggles with Kody Before Their Split

Christine Brown, a prominent figure from the reality TV show Sister Wives, recently shed light on the intimate aspects of her marriage with Kody Brown, revealing significant struggles that led to their eventual split.

In a revealing discussion on the Juicy Scoop podcast, Christine Brown opened up about the challenges she faced in her relationship, particularly focusing on the lack of both physical and emotional intimacy. Christine disclosed that in the years leading up to their separation, the couple's physical relationship was minimal, occurring only about five times a year.

This revelation offers a rare glimpse into the private dynamics of a relationship. The discussion highlighted not just the physical disconnect but also a profound absence of emotional connection, painting a picture of a marriage in distress.

Christine Brown's heartfelt revelation on fading intimacy in her marriage

Christine Brown's statements on the podcast brought to light the stark reality of her marriage's intimacy issues. She described a relationship where physical encounters were infrequent, occurring less than half a dozen times annually in the latter years. More than the physical aspect, it was the lack of emotional intimacy that stood out in her account.

Christine stated,

"It was, like, five times in one year."

She further stated,

"There’s s*x and then there’s intimacy. What we didn’t have was intimacy. The intimacy itself had been gone for years."

A critical juncture in their relationship came in the fall of 2020, following their daughter Ysabel's spinal surgery. It was then that Kody Brown expressed his decision to cease all physical intimacy in their marriage. This decision, as recounted by Christine, marked a turning point, signaling the beginning of the end of their marital bond.

Christine Brown's reflections on her family background provide context to her experiences in a plural marriage. She revealed that her mother, who had left her plural marriage, was not in favor of Christine's polygamous lifestyle.

“I didn’t know she [Her mother] wasn’t really in favor of my living polygamy until I left Kody...She was sad that I was marrying Kody. She supported me [though] and I never knew that she felt different."

The family's move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff was initially seen as a fresh start. However, Christine later acknowledged that this move did not bring the expected unity but instead contributed to the growing divide within the family. This relocation, intended to bring the family closer, ironically played a role in their eventual separation.

“We still don’t really know why we moved from the cul-de-sac [in Las Vegas]...Kody started talking about how it was unsafe for our kids...We were very separate in the cul-de-sac. I felt that Coyote Pass was going to be a restart for us. It was really going to be uniting. We felt very broken and disjointed in Las Vegas.”

The trajectory of Christine and Kody's relationship was marked by several pivotal moments, with one of the most significant being the circumstances surrounding their daughter Ysabel's surgery.

In the aftermath of her divorce from Kody, Christine embarked on a new chapter in her life. She found love with David Woolley, whom she married in October 2023. This new relationship stands in stark contrast to her previous marriage, characterized by a sense of emotional fulfillment and mutual understanding that was notably absent in her marriage with Kody.

Christine Brown's openness about her intimacy struggles with Kody before their split provides a rare and honest look into the private challenges of a relationship that was long in the public eye. Her revelations not only shed light on the personal difficulties she faced but also offer a deeper understanding of the dynamics within the Brown family.