Where to watch Society of the Snow? Streaming service, plot, and more explored

In the bustling world of streaming services, captivating stories often emerge, and one such tale making waves is Society of the Snow. Directed by Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona, this Netflix adaptation, premiering on the platform on January 4, 2024, vividly recounts the true story of the 1972 Andes plane crash that left a Uruguayan rugby team stranded.

Survivor Dr. Roberto Canessa, a key figure in the Andes ordeal, expressed the difficulty of watching the film, stating, "I thought I was going to die" as it immersed him back into the challenging circumstances of the crash. In this article, we delve into the key aspects of this film, exploring its plot details and the intriguing inspiration behind its narrative.

Where can viewers watch Society of the Snow?

Following its theatrical run, the film is scheduled for streaming on Netflix starting January 4, 2024. The movie was the closing feature of the 80th Venice International Film Festival, with its world premiere at the Palazzo del Cinema on September 9, 2023, following the festival's awards ceremony.

In addition, the drama was shown in the Out of Competition section of the 56th Sitges Film Festival and the 2023 AFI Fest. A Spanish theatrical release date of December 15, 2023, has also been set.

Rotten Tomatoes reports feedback from 95% of 20 critics, with an average rating of 8.1/10.

What is Society of the Snow based on?

Society of the Snow finds its roots in the 2008 book titled La Sociedad de la Nieve, written by Pablo Vierci. Inspired by true events, the narrative unfolds around the 1972 Andes flight disaster, where a Uruguayan rugby team faced unimaginable challenges after their plane crashed deep in the Andes mountains.

This rendition, considered the most factual among various retellings, explores the profound impact of the real event on the survivors. Often referred to as ‘the Miracle of the Andes,' this tale of survival saw 16 individuals rescued 72 days after the crash. The film is narrated primarily from rugby player Numa Turcatti’s point of view.

Is Society of the Snow based on a true story?

Yes, Society of the Snow is about the 1972 Andes flight disaster in Uruguay. Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 crashed in the Andes Mountains on October 13, 1972, carrying 45 passengers and crew, including 19 members of the Old Christians Club rugby union team.

The subsequent 72 days became a tale of survival, leading to the eventual rescue of 16 survivors. This harrowing true story, including a 10-day hike and approximately 38 miles without gear by survivors Roberto Canessa and Fernando Parrado, forms the backbone of the film. Of the 16 original survivors of the crash, 14 are still alive today.

Netflix's Society of the Snow is a significant entry into the awards season, with its director, J.A. Bayona, presenting a cinematic experience that transcends traditional storytelling. Renowned for his contributions to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and The Orphanage, Bayona brings a passion project to life with on-location filming at the accident site, which adds a degree of reality.

As this amazing story is brought to life on screen by J.A. Bayona's adaptation, audiences can anticipate a deeper storyline that delves into the mental and physical struggles the survivors endured in their struggle to survive.