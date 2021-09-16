Where to watch The Guilty 2021? Release date, streaming details, plot and all about the Jake Gyllenhaal film 

Netflix's upcoming film The Guilty was announced way back in 2018 when Jake Gyllenhaal acquired remaking rights for a Danish movie of the same name. Gyllenhal is simultaneously pulling off the roles of producer and protagonist.

The movie has already premiered at this year's Toronto International Film Festival on September 11. American filmmaker Antoine Fuqua is directing the Netflix crime drama thriller. He has received praise for his work while being slightly criticized due to comparisons with the original.

The Guilty is also receiving a limited release in the United States before its arrival on Netflix. This article will discuss the streaming details, runtime, cast, plot, and other information about the Jake Gyllenhaal film.

Jake Gyllenhaal's The Guilty (2021): Everything about the upcoming Netflix remake

When is The Guilty (2021) releasing in the USA?

The Guilty will have a limited release before the Netflix premiere (Image via Netflix)

As already mentioned, The Guilty will premiere in select theatres across the USA before its release. The date for the limited release will be September 24, 2021.

Although there has been no clarity behind the release, it is probably happening to make the movie eligible for entry at the 94th Academy Awards.

When will The Guilty (2021) drop on Netflix?

The Jake Gyllenhaal movie will drop on Netflix on October 1 (Image via Netflix)

The Guilty is scheduled for a Netflix premiere on October 1, 2021. The timing of the premiere is not clear as of now as Netflix often drops its original films at 12:00 AM (PT) while the non-original but licensed projects release at midnight local time.

The movie will be released simultaneously on the same date across countries like the USA, UAE, UK, Canada, Denmark, Spain, India, South Korea, Sweden, Singapore, and many more.

The Guilty (2021): Runtime

The Guilty: Runtime (Image via Netflix)

The Guilty is almost one and a half hours (90 minutes) long.

The Guilty (2021): Cast, characters, and plot

Synopsis

The Guilty (R) is the official remake of the 2018 Danish film (L) {Images via Netflix and Magnolia Pictures}

The Guilty (2021) is an official remake of a 2018 Danish film of the same name. Hence, it borrows the premise from the original and adapts it to an American setting. Here is the official synopsis of the movie as given on Netflix:

"A troubled police detective demoted to 911 operator duty scrambles to save a distressed caller during a harrowing day of revelations — and reckonings."

Cast and characters

Cast and characters (Image via Netflix)

Both the original and the remake tells the story of an operator. Hence the majority of actors in both films constitute the voice cast with a few live-action ones.

Here is the cast and characters of The Guilty (2021):

Live-action

Jake Gyllenhaal as Joe Bayler

Christina Vidal as Sergeant Denise Wade

Adrian Martinez as Manny

Voice cast

Ethan Hawke as Sergeant Bill Miller

Riley Keough as Emily Lighton

Eli Goree as Rick

Christiana Montoya as Abby

David Castañeda as Tim Geraci

Beau Knapp as Dru Nashe

Da'Vine Joy Randolph as CHP Dispatcher

Paul Dano as Matthew Fontenot

Peter Sarsgaard as Henry Fisher

Edi Patterson as Katherine Harbor

Gillian Zinser as Jess Baylor

Bill Burr as Nightclub Caller

Dillon Lane as Crashed Cyclist

Marlene Forte as House on Fire Caller

