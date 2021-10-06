Where to watch The Last Duel? Release date, streaming details, plot, cast and all about the Matt Damon film

Sir Ridley Scott, the eminent director behind movies such as Blade Runner, Gladiator, Martian, and many more, is back with another ambitious film, The Last Duel. The upcoming historical drama is an adaptation of a book of the same name by American literary critic Eric Jager.

The Last Duel starring Matt Damon was supposed to hit theaters last year on 25 December 2020, but just like most of the other contemporary films, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie will finally open for the general audience in the coming week.

The Last Duel: All about the upcoming 20th Century Studios historical drama

When will The Last Duel release?

When will The Last Duel release?

The historical drama had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021. Next week, the movie will open in theaters across multiple countries for the general audience, starting on 13 October 2021.

Here's the complete release schedule for The Last Duel:

13 October 2021 - France

France 14 October 2021- UAE, Argentina, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Cambodia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Slovakia, and Ukraine

UAE, Argentina, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Cambodia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Slovakia, and Ukraine 15 October 2021 - Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, UK, Indonesia, (internet)Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, and the USA

- Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, UK, Indonesia, (internet)Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, and the USA 20 October 2021- South Korea

South Korea 22 October 2021- India

India 28 October 2021- Russia

Russia 29 October 2021- Spain and Iceland

When will The Last Duel release online?

When will The Last Duel release online?

After an almost 10-month delay, The Last Duel is finally releasing in theaters, and producers seem to have shown great faith in the movie's Box Office expectations. So far, there has been no word about the official digital release. It seems that viewers will have to wait for the theatrical run to end before getting an update.

Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the large-scale venture, which also marks the reunion of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as a writing duo after 20 long years. They wrote the screenplay for The Last Duel with Nicole Holofcener.

The Last Duel: Runtime, cast, characters, and premise

Runtime

Runtime

The Last Duel has followed the tradition of most historical drama films and is expected to have a long runtime of two hours and 33 minutes (153 minutes).

Cast and characters

Cast and characters

The period film, based on actual events from 14th century France, features an ensemble cast portraying historical figures. Here's the star cast for The Last Duel:

Matt Damon portrays Jean de Carrouges

portrays Adam Driver portrays Jacques Le Gris

portrays Jodie Comer portrays Marguerite de Carrouges

portrays Ben Affleck portrays Count Pierre d'Alençon

portrays Harriet Walter portrays Nicole de Buchard

portrays Nathaniel Parker portrays Sir Robert de Thibouville

portrays Sam Hazeldine portrays Thomin du Bois

portrays Michael McElhatton portrays Bernard Latour

portrays Alex Lawther portrays King Charles VI

portrays Marton Csokas portrays Crespin

Premise

Premise

The official premise of the upcoming historical drama is:

"The Last Duel is a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France."

It is pretty clear that the film tries to depict the story of the last legally sanctioned duel in France's history.

