Where to watch The Sinner Season 4? Streaming details, cast, plot, and all about the Bill Pullman thriller series

Popular American police procedural drama The Sinner is back with its fourth season. The Bill Pullman-starrer anthology series has already started airing on USA Network.
The brand new season brings a predominantly fresh cast, with Pullman reprising his role as police detective Harry Ambrose. The revamped storyline is all set to reignite the thrill among fans.
The Sinner: All about the fourth season of anthology thriller series
When did The Sinner Season 4 premiere?
The Sinner Season 4 premiered on American cable channel USA Network, which is the original broadcaster of the show. It has been the platform for the premiere of the show's each season.
The fourth season has not been launched in its entirety as only the first episode was aired on Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021. The upcoming episodes will also have a Wednesday premiere every week.
The American viewers can take a look at the official trailer here:
Where to watch The Sinner Season 4 online?
The first three seasons of The Sinner are available on Netflix, and the fourth season will also drop on the famous OTT platform. However, the Netflix release will not happen anytime soon, and no other renowned platform is streaming season 4.
However, viewers can use the streaming television services available in the United States to watch USA Network online. Some of the TV streaming platforms are FuboTV (fuboTV), SlingTV (slingTV), Hulu With Live TV (Hulu + Live TV), and many more.
The Sinner Season 4: TV schedule and number of episodes
The fourth season of the fan-favorite thriller drama will have eight episodes, with each of them premiering every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Here's the complete schedule of The Sinner Season 4 on USA Network:|
- Episode 1 - October 13
- Episode 2 - October 20
- Episode 3 - October 27
- Episode 4 - November 3
- Episode 5 - November 10
- Episode 6 - November 17
- Episode 7 - November 24
- Episode 8 - December 1
The Sinner Season 4: Plot, Cast and characters
Cast and characters
- Bill Pullman portrays Detective Harry Ambrose
- Jessica Hecht portrays Sonya
- Frances Fisher portrays Meg Muldoon
- Alice Kremelberg portrays Percy Muldoon
- Michael Mosley portrays Colin Muldoon
- Neal Huff portrays Sean Muldoon
- Chindy Cheung portrays Stephanie Lam
- Ronin Wong portrays Mike Lam
Plot
The fourth season follows the story of trauma-ridden detective Harry Ambrose living his retirement life with his partner Sonya. The story becomes more interesting when:
"An unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose's life, upside down."