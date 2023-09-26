Where to watch The Spanish Princess online? All streaming platforms explored

The Spanish Princess, by Emma Frost and Matthew Graham, was one of the biggest hits in the genre until its finale aired on November 29, 2020. Retelling the story of Princess Catherine of Aragon, daughter of Spanish rulers Isabella and Ferdinand, the critically acclaimed series ran for two years with 16 episodes on Starz.

The series was based on the novels The Constant Princess (2005) and The King's Curse (2014) by Philippa Gregory, which were also acclaimed pieces of literature. The series was also a sequel to the miniseries The White Queen and The White Princess.

Being a Starz original, The Spanish Princess is available for streaming on the platform. It has also been released digitally and can be accessed through a variety of mediums, including digital and disc purchases.

The Spanish Princess is available on Prime Video, Apple TV, and more platforms

In the age of technology, any TV is accessible online, even if it concluded years ago. The Spanish Princess is, of course, available for streaming on Starz, where viewers can enjoy both seasons. Starz can also be accessed through a bundle offer on Hulu.

Moreover, Lionsgate has released the show on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital as well. The series can also be accessed digitally on Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango Now, Google Play, Microsoft, Vudu, and Xfinity. It is important to note that viewers will have to purchase the show or subscribe to a particular platform to watch it.

It is also available on DVD and Blu-ray versions in physical copies.

More about The Spanish Princess

The Spanish Princess primarily focuses on Catherine of Aragon (Charlotte Hope), the eponymous princess who became the Queen of England as she was the first wife of King Henry VIII (Ruairi O'Connor). The title also sheds light on their relationship at the time. The series was originally meant to be a 16-episode miniseries, which was later split into two seasons.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Teenaged princess Catherine of Aragon, daughter of Spanish rulers Isabella and Ferdinand, finally travels to England, to meet her husband by proxy, Arthur, Prince of Wales, heir apparent of Henry VII of England, to whom she has been betrothed since she was a child. Unwelcomed by some, she and her diverse court, including her lady-in-waiting Lina, who is of Moorish ancestry, struggle to adapt to English customs."

It continues:

"Catherine is horrified to learn that Arthur's younger brother, the arrogant Henry, Duke of York, is the author of the romantic correspondence she has received. When Arthur dies suddenly, her destiny as the one who will bring peace between Spain and England seems in doubt, until she sets her sights on Prince Henry."

The cast of the Starz show includes Sai Bennett as Princess Mary of England, Alicia Borrachero as Queen Isabella of Castille, Andrew Buchan as Thomas More, Laura Carmichael as Margaret "Maggie" Pole, and Elliot Cowan as King Henry VII of England. It also stars Antonio de la Torre as King Ferdinand II of Aragon, Georgie Henley as Princess Margaret "Meg" Tudor, later Queen of Scotland, Charlotte Hope as Princess Catherine of Aragon, and Angus Imrie as Arthur, Prince of Wales, among many others.