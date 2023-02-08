The Whale gets Blu-Ray, DVD, and Digital release dates

The Whale digital release date has been revealed, and it is exciting news for audiences who missed the Academy-award nominated film in theaters. While it will be some time before the Brendan Fraser film hits the OTT platform, fans can access it on the shelves with a Blu-ray and DVD release scheduled for March 14, 2023. It will also be available for purchase digitally.

The digital release will also feature several additional items that will make it worth purchasing, like People Are Amazing: Making The Whale, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the incredible film that saw the resurgence of the cultural icon and Brendan Fraser after a gap. With the Oscars fast approaching, The Whale's digital release date is sure to cause a stir among the fanbase.

Darren Aronofsky directed the movie The Whale

Directed by the man behind some famous films like Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream, Darren Aronofsky, The Whale US release date was set for December 9, 2022. It previously premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 4, 2022.

Despite getting polarizing reviews from critics, the film did well commercially and had praise showered on its lead cast, especially Brendan Fraser, who became a fan favorite once again despite dynamically changing how he portrays characters.

At the 28th Critics' Choice Awards, Fraser was named Best Actor. He also got nominations for Best Actor at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, 76th British Academy Film Awards, and 95th Academy Awards. It speaks volumes about how well Brendan Fraser did in the film.

The film follows a reclusive overweight teacher who tries hard to establish a relationship with his teenage daughter. The synopsis for the film reads:

"In a town in Idaho, Charlie, a reclusive and unhealthy English teacher, hides out in his flat and eats his way to death. He is desperate to reconnect with his teenage daughter for a last chance at redemption."

The film's popularity among fans and festivals was primarily because of how well Fraser connected with the character. He spoke about this in an interview with EW, where he said:

"Beyond the creative challenges was the material itself,...He's a man living alone, having regrets for choices he's made and choices that life has made for him, and in his profound sadness, which he wears on his body as a manifestation of the trauma that he has endured, which he's been trying to cure with consumption...While his body type differentiates from my own at present, I've had my own fluctuations in body weight, but it was helpful to put the two together to create Charlie from an authentic standpoint and get it as near to him as it was safe for me to do."

The Whale will soon be out digitally. Stay tuned for more updates.

