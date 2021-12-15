Where to watch The Tender Bar? Streaming details, plot, cast and all about the George Clooney directorial

George Clooney, a two-time Academy Award recipient and one of the most well-renowned personalities globally, is back with The Tender Bar. Based on Pulitzer Prize-winning author J. R. Moehringer's memoir of the same name, The Tender Bar is an Amazon Studios production receiving a theatrical release this week.

Starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, and many more, The Tender Bar has already made its debut in the film festival circuit, and the response has been lukewarm. However, the mixed reactions from the critics should not stop fans from heading out and watching the film themselves due to the subjectivity of the art.

Readers can find The Tender Bar's additional details like release date, streaming platform, cast, and more in the next part of this article.

'The Tender Bar' is scheduled to release in the USA this week

Release date of The Tender Bar (Image via Prime Video)

The George Clooney directorial will arrive in select theaters across the USA on December 17 before opening nationwide on December 22, 2021. Readers can check out ticket availability and theaters on Fandango Media's website here.

When and where will the digital release happen?

The Tender Bar is an Amazon Original (Image via Prime Video)

As already mentioned, The Tender Bar is an Amazon Original which implies that it will end up on Prime Video. The expected arrival date is January 7, 2022, in countries like the UK, Canada, USA, Germany, France, et cetera.

The Tender Bar: Cast, characters, and what to expect?

A still from the trailer of The Tender Bar (Image via Prime Video)

The coming-of-age drama features the following ensemble star cast and characters:

Ben Affleck portrays Uncle Charlie Moehringer

Tye Sheridan portrays J. R. Moehringer

Daniel Ranieri portrays young J. R. Moehringer

Ron Livingston portrays future J.R. Moehringer

Lily Rabe portrays Dorothy Moehringer

Christopher Lloyd portrays Grandpa Moehringer

Max Martini portrays Papa "The Voice" Moehringer

Sondra James portrays Grandma Moehringer

Michael Braun portrays Bobo

Matthew Delamater portrays Joey D

Max Casella portrays Chief

Rhenzy Feliz portrays Wesley

Ivan Leung portrays Jimmy

Briana Middleton portrays Sidney

The Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan-starrer is an adaptation of 2005's best-selling memoir, The Tender Bar by J. R. Moehringer. The movie tells the author's story, who seeks a father figure.

The fatherless J. R. often visits his uncle Charlie at a bar where he works, and he often comes across various customers in whom he finds his father. Meanwhile, his single mother struggles to provide him with everything she missed out on.

She even leaves her father's home, who has always strongly criticized her verbally despite being supportive otherwise. Moehringer, then, tries to move on in his life while trying to pursue his romantic and professional dreams.

However, Uncle Charlie's bar is still a constant in his life where he often pays a visit.

Edited by Prem Deshpande