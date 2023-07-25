Where is Whataburger opening in Las Vegas? Location revealed as burger joint opens in Sin City

Las Vegas Burger fans are in for a delight as Whataburger is setting sail to open up its first-ever joint in Sin City. This fall, the Texas burger giant will open up its first Nevada outlet on the Las Vegas strip, adjoining Waldorf Astoria.

This will make Nevada, the 15th state in which the burger giant has claimed territory. It is unclear as to what exact date the new joint opens but it was revealed that the place would be a two-story 24/7 outlet. The business would also be great for local employment opportunities as the franchise stated that they had plans to hire over 210 employees for the outlet.

The joint will be co-located alongside Parry's Pizzeria and Taphouse. The business will run in partnership with the franchise Panda Restaurant Group.

The Burger giant also claimed that they would offer the brand's "famous 5-inch-bun Whataburgers and proprietary Limited-Time Offerings."

"It only made sense to bring a Whataburger to the Strip.": CEO, Ed Nelson

Whataburger put out an ecstatic press release on Monday, July 24, detailing their new venture into Sin City territory. They wrote:

"Whataburger will set your taste buds on fire as the brand announces a new restaurant opening on the Las Vegas Strip, expected to open this fall."

Ed Nelson, CEO, and President of the burger giant claimed that it was only natural to bring the joint to Nevada. He said,

"As the city that never sleeps and a brand that is open 24/7, it only made sense to bring a Whataburger to the Strip."

He added,

"Whether you're craving a double-meat Whataburger with jalapenos or a savory Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, Whataburger has your back with breakfast, lunch, and dinner,"

Nelson claimed to be excited for locals and visitors to discover and enjoy the taste of the burger joint and customize it "just the way they like it."

Panda Restaurant Group, whom the burger giant entered into a partnership with to set up shop in Nevada, also shared their thoughts on the burger giant coming to Las Vegas. Director of Operation for Panda Restaurant Group, Brandon Strickland claimed to be proud of their partnership.

He stated in the press release:

"We are proud to be partnering with such a beloved restaurant brand Whataburger, marrying our shared commitment to best-in-class operations and delicious, quality menu offerings."

He added,

"Our entire team is grateful to serve the Las Vegas community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations,"

SinCityLasVegasLocals @SinCityLVLocals brings the taste of Texas to Las Vegas Strip Whataburgerbrings the taste of Texas to Las Vegas Strip pic.twitter.com/YtQfY0EAqF

The Burger chain is over seven decades old

The Burger Giant, which is over 72 years old, was founded by Harmon Dobson on August 8, 1950, with the first stand on Ayers Street in Corpus Christi, Texas.

According to their official website, their iconic name stems from Harmon's idea to make a burger so big and so good that "after a single bite customers couldn't help but exclaim, "What a burger!" "

The store was an instant hit and just five years after the opening of the first outlet, in 1955, the brand opened its 21st outlet outside the state of Texas, for the very first time. The restaurant was located in Pensacola, Florida. After the tragic passing of Harmon Dobson in a 1967 Plane crash, his wife Grace took over the business.

Under Grace Dobson, the brand was on a roll. It opened up shop in over 200 locations in the 70s and that figure increased to 300 in the 80s. By 1989, the burger chain had outlets in 440 locations. It was later taken over by Dobson's son, Tom Dobson in the 90s and the chain continued to expand and thrive.

Currently, the burger giant has outlets across 15 states and 950 locations.