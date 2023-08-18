Where are yellow-legged hornets from? Dangers explored as invasive species descends upon Georgia

A yellow-legged hornet, also known as Vespa velutina, has been spotted in the United States for the first time, sparking concerns about the agricultural threat the insect species poses, apart from preying on honeybees and other pollinators. As per the Georgia Department of Agriculture, a beekeeper from Savannah identified the hornet on his property and reported it to authorities. It was eventually confirmed to be a yellow-legged hornet.

Native to tropical and subtropical regions of southeast Asia - especially China, Japan, and Korea - the hornet is a social wasp species that has spread to most of Europe, certain sections of the Middle East, and other non-native Asian regions. However, according to officials, the encounter in Georgia was the first time a live yellow-legged hornet had been seen in the United States.

In a statement released on August 15, the GDA said:

“This is the first time a live specimen of this species has been detected in the open United States. What everyone is most concerned about is the potential impact this will have to honeybees and the domino effect from there to other areas of agriculture.”

It shares a close relative with Vespa mandarinia, the northern giant hornet, sometimes referred to as the Asian giant hornet or, worse even, the "murder hornet" because of the terrible and lethal damage it does to bee hives.

Yellow-legged hornet poses a threat to honeybees which indirectly affects the farming industry

As per the USDA, the yellow-legged hornet is a hazard to both honey producers and the agricultural business. Honey bees perform crucial functions in the production of a variety of crops, including almonds, cherries, oranges, and other fruits.

The agency said:

“About one-third of the food eaten by Americans comes from crops pollinated by honey bees, including apples, melons, cranberries, pumpkins, squash, broccoli, and almonds."

GDA emphasizes the significance of agriculture as Georgia's main business, saying that it is essential that these "invasive pests are tracked and eradicated."

As per a report published by the University of Florida, the yellow-legged hornet has already invaded various European nations, first appearing in France in 2004.

“Vespa velutina adults are approximately 22 mm, 1.2 to 3 cm, in length, roughly the length of a US nickel. Males and females of Vespa velutina can be differentiated from each other by their antennae, with female antennae appearing thinner and shorter in length than male wasps.”

The university's publication further stated:

“As a generalist predator, they are a pest of honey bees and a major concern to many beekeepers. Vespa velutina poses a major threat to the beekeeping industry, particularly that of Apis mellifera, because it reduces honey bee productivity by preying on individuals.”

According to the GDA, the insect in question is characterized by a predominantly black thorax and abdomen, with a distinct yellow segment located towards the posterior end of the abdomen.

While the GDA is striving to eradicate the species, no specific plans or procedures have been made public. However, state officials are requesting that everyone who witnesses one submit a report.

The GDA also urged people to stay away and "keep a safe distance" when taking pictures. Photos and other information should be sent to the department through a form attached to the statement on its website.