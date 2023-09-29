Where is Young Sheldon filmed? Full list of all locations

Young Sheldon is back in the news after one of the lead actors dropped a season 7 release date hint on Instagram. Raegan Revord, who portrays the younger twin sister of the titular character, Missy, announced on a social media platform that the seventh season of the coming-of-age sitcom will debut once the Hollywood strikes have concluded.

The show, created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, was granted a renewal for its seventh season back in March 2021.

At the same time, CBS handed over a three-season renewal to Young Sheldon. While season 5 aired on October 7, 2021, the next one arrived on September 29, 2022. So, it’s been a year since we last saw what Sheldon and his family are up to, which is a pretty long wait for ardent fans. However, Revord’s update gives some hope to them.

Young Sheldon is based in Texas but not filmed there

While viewers wait for Young Sheldon season 7 to arrive, they can explore its filming locations. Even though the show is about a family based in Medford (a fictional city), Texas, the shooting schedule was set roughly 1,406.4 miles away from the South Central state of California.

The CBS production was filmed in various locations in California, like Los Angeles, Warner Brothers Burbank Studios, and Columbia/Warner Bros. Ranch, among others. Further, several spots are real, just like Walter White's Albuquerque house in Breaking Bad.

For instance, all exterior shots of Sheldon’s house have been filmed outside an existing house located in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. The exact address is 5501 Morella Avenue in North Hollywood, California. The residence is situated a few miles away from Warner Bros. Studio and has a ranch aesthetic feel.

Next up is Sheldon's school, Medford High School. It's an invented name for a state educational institution, which was initially titled Van Nuys High School. The highly-rated school is at 6535 Cedros Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91411, United States.

Apart from the spin-off to The Big Bang Theory, The Wonder Years, Highway to Heaven, and Rock 'n' Roll High School, were also shot in Van Nuys High School.

Sequences showing Medford Church, an oft-displayed building in Young Sheldon, were actually filmed at the First Christian Church, located at 4390 Colfax Avenue in North Hollywood, California. A blogger who runs a website called robonlocation.com wrote that the religious place also runs a nursery school.

The site also reported that several other productions, such as 7th Heaven, The Fosters, and The Office, have previously established their production base at the church location.

Real locations aside, Young Sheldon also rolled cameras on stages 12 and 23 at Warner Brothers Burbank Studios. Most of the interior shots were filmed here, which is the norm across several TV shows.

Further, Bower Hall (where Sheldon stays while attending East Texas Tech) is also located in the studio. Moreover, a building in Midwest Street Backlot serves as another necessary filming prop for Young Sheldon.

As for the Columbia/Warner Bros. Ranch, it’s the spot for the house of Meemaw, aka Sheldon’s grandmother. Though it’s shown to be right opposite the Copper House, in reality, the location of Meemaw’s residence is four miles away from the same. The property on Blondie Street is reportedly closed for public viewing.

All six seasons of Young Sheldon can be streamed on HBO Max, Amazon, Vudu, and Apple TV.