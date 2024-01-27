Which character does Christian Tappan play in Griselda? All to know

Christian Tappan, widely known for his performances in popular Mexican and Colombian soap operas and series, portrays the character of Arturo Mesa, the accountant of Griselda Blanco, in Netflix's latest crime miniseries, Griselda. His role is pivotal in the expansion of the vast drug enterprise owned by the notorious cocaine Godmother.

Tappan's acting career began when he was just five years old, appearing in multiple TV commercials. The actor achieved great fame during his extensive 38-year career in theater, film and television across Mexico and Latin America.

Creators Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz's limited series is based on a true story. The plot revolves around Griselda Blanco (Sofia Vergara), an ambitious businesswoman and loving mother who founded one of the most successful cartels in history, and was named "the Godmother."

Who is Christian Tappan?

Christian Tappan is an actor of Mexican and Colombian descent who played El Abogado in The Great Heist. He is also known for his roles as Willy Rangel in La Reina del Sur (2011-2019), Apache in Wild District (2018), Octavio in Without Breasts There Is No Paradise (2008) and Mayor Ernesto Vargas in Operación Pacífico (2020).

Tappan also played Gonzalo Gaviria, Pablo Escobar's cousin and associate, in Pablo Escobar: El Patrón del Mal (2012), one of the most successful Colombian movies ever distributed internationally.

However, La Promesa (2013) features one of his most memorable roles to date as Roberto Aristizábal, a character notable for his immense dramatic weight.

His 2015 performance as the protagonist's nemesis Steve Houston, a bipolar DEA detective, earned him a nomination for "favorite villain" at the Los Premios TV y Novelas.

The role of Bernardo Burgos, a characterless and easily manipulated man in La Suegra in 2014, earned him a Best Leading Actor nomination at the TV and Novelas Awards.

In 2012 and 2013, he won the India Catalina Award for Best Supporting Actor for Pablo Escobar in the films El Patrón del Mal and La Promesa.

Exploring the character of Christian Tappan in Griselda

Arturo Mesa is one of Blanco's previous Colombian contacts who served as her and her ex-husband's accountant. He leaves Medellín to pursue his boss, playing a crucial role in creating their enormous drug enterprise.

Following a fight with her husband, Alberto Bravo (Alberto Ammann), Griselda thinks it's time to leave her husband and start over, much like her friend Carmen did. She departs for Miami with her preteen son Ozzy (Martin Fajardo) and her adolescent sons Uber (Jose Velazquez) and Dixon (Orlando Pineda).

Carmen offers her a position in her travel firm in Miami to help her get back on her feet, but Griselda has other ideas. In comes Arthur Mesa (Christian Tappan) as her confidante and problem-solver.

She contacts Mesa to inquire about the former location where their Miami contact used to distribute their goods, as she plans to sell the kilogram of cocaine she discreetly transported in her children's luggage.

Griselda was released on Thursday, Jan. 25, and is now available to stream on Netflix.

